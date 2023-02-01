Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game

Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Several listed South African clothing retailers have released trading updates in recent days, and all of them are surprisingly strong.
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would not confirm if Thembinkosi Lorch and new signings Makhehlene Makhaula and Souaibou Marou will be available for their big game against Mamelodi Sundowns, despite them training with the team.
Pirates meet runaway log leaders Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Lorch has not featured for Pirates since August after sustaining a serious knee injury while Makhaula and Souaibou signed for the Soweto giants over the past two weeks.
Cameroonian striker Marou signed for Pirates two weeks ago and Makhaula joined the club from AmaZulu on Tuesday.
Riveiro was reluctant to talk about the new players at a media conference at Rand Stadium on Wednesday or even say if they are in contention for selection against Masandawana.
“I’m happy to have more material in the squad and we are working to make sure they can be ready to be selected as soon as possible,” said the Spaniard, who has often refused to talk about injuries or individual players in his media conferences.
The coach said it is too early to tell if Lorch will make the match-day squad on Saturday.
Pirates have been on the up with three victories on the trot against Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants. Sundowns have won 14 matches in a row and football fans are eager to see if Pirates can be the team to stop them.
Riveiro said the Brazilians will provide a good test for his formative squad and game plan, to see where Bucs are and need to to improve.
“Both teams are in a good space in terms of the results — you don’t win 14 games in a row if you are not doing things well, and you don’t even win three games if you are not doing things well,” he said.
“So it’s going to be a good test for both and one of us is not going to be happy at the end of the game because we are both teams that don’t play for a draw.
“We will see what happens between two teams who have good momentum, full of quality and good players; teams that are well-prepared and well-coached. The game is going to be more difficult than usual for both teams, in my opinion.
“I think these types of games help you improve for the future too, to see if you are going in the right direction and that you will sooner or later be in a place where you want to see yourself as a team. From my perspective, the level of the challenge is going to be high. When you play against a good team it gives you the possibility to improve.”
Sundowns will be without suspended midfielder Marcelo Allende after he was red-carded in their 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pirates coach coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would not confirm if Thembinkosi Lorch and new signings Makhehlene Makhaula and Souaibou Marou will be available for their big game against Mamelodi Sundowns, despite them training with the team.
Pirates meet runaway log leaders Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
Lorch has not featured for Pirates since August after sustaining a serious knee injury while Makhaula and Souaibou signed for the Soweto giants over the past two weeks.
Cameroonian striker Marou signed for Pirates two weeks ago and Makhaula joined the club from AmaZulu on Tuesday.
Riveiro was reluctant to talk about the new players at a media conference at Rand Stadium on Wednesday or even say if they are in contention for selection against Masandawana.
“I’m happy to have more material in the squad and we are working to make sure they can be ready to be selected as soon as possible,” said the Spaniard, who has often refused to talk about injuries or individual players in his media conferences.
The coach said it is too early to tell if Lorch will make the match-day squad on Saturday.
Pirates have been on the up with three victories on the trot against Golden Arrows, Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants. Sundowns have won 14 matches in a row and football fans are eager to see if Pirates can be the team to stop them.
Riveiro said the Brazilians will provide a good test for his formative squad and game plan, to see where Bucs are and need to to improve.
“Both teams are in a good space in terms of the results — you don’t win 14 games in a row if you are not doing things well, and you don’t even win three games if you are not doing things well,” he said.
“So it’s going to be a good test for both and one of us is not going to be happy at the end of the game because we are both teams that don’t play for a draw.
“We will see what happens between two teams who have good momentum, full of quality and good players; teams that are well-prepared and well-coached. The game is going to be more difficult than usual for both teams, in my opinion.
“I think these types of games help you improve for the future too, to see if you are going in the right direction and that you will sooner or later be in a place where you want to see yourself as a team. From my perspective, the level of the challenge is going to be high. When you play against a good team it gives you the possibility to improve.”
Sundowns will be without suspended midfielder Marcelo Allende after he was red-carded in their 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.
It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target
Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson
‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a big squad at Pirates
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
It’s a minority: Pirates coach Riveiro as Mpontshane becomes ‘boo boys’ target
Energetic Pirates give Stellenbosch a lesson
‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a big squad at Pirates
Pirates coach upbeat about second half of season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.