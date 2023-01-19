Premier League previews and statistics

Sport / Soccer

19 January 2023 - 20:28 Tommy Lund and Angelica Medina
London — Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Saturday

Liverpool v Chelsea: Liverpool have lost two of their past 15 Premier League (PL) matches against Chelsea (won 6, drew 7). New signing Mykhailo Mudryk could be the ninth player from Ukraine to play in the Premier League, and second for Chelsea after Andriy Shevchenko. Liverpool have conceded at least once in their past eight league games.

Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion: Brighton have won one of their past 10 league games at Leicester. Leicester have lost four games in a row and have lost two of their past three games against Brighton, drawing one. Jamie Vardy has been involved in nine goals in his past nine league games against Brighton with six goals and three assists.

Southampton v Aston Villa: Aston Villa have won one of their past five league games at Southampton, drawing one, losing three. Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse has scored four goals in the past four games. Southampton have lost their past three  games at home.

West Ham United v Everton: West Ham have not won in their past seven league games, drawing one, losing six. Everton are winless in their past nine games in London. It will be the first time since February 1995 that the teams have played each other when both were in the relegation zone.

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest: Bournemouth have won four of their past five league games against Forest. Forest will be looking to win three consecutive games, having beaten Southampton (1-0) and Leicester (2-0). The last time they did so was in May 1999. Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium has seen the fewest goals in the league, with only 19 being scored this season.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United: Newcastle have not lost in their past 14 games (won 9, drew 5), and have never gone 15 games without a defeat in the top-flight. No other side has conceded fewer goals (11) than Newcastle this season. Crystal Palace have only won two of their past 11  games at home against Newcastle (drew 4, lost 5).

Sunday: 

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolves have lost six of their past eight games at the Etihad Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne has been involved in nine goals in six games against Wolves, scoring five and making four assists. Wolves’ Daniel Podence has scored three goals in their past four games, as much as he scored in his previous 23 games.

Leeds United v Brentford: Brentford have won their past three  matches and are unbeaten in the past seven. Ivan Toney has scored 13 goals in 17  games this season, and is third on the top scorers list behind Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Leeds have won two of their past 15 matches (drew 4, lost 9).

Arsenal v Manchester United: Arsenal have won five of their past seven games at home against Manchester United. Marcus Rashford has been involved in eight goals in his 10 starts against Arsenal, scoring four and making four assists. Arsenal have scored in 17 of their 18 games this season and have not conceded a goal in 2023.

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur: Fulham have only won one of the past 14 games against Tottenham (drew 1, lost 12) back in March 2013 with a 1-0 away victory. Tottenham have won their past six games at Craven Cottage. Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic are second and fourth respectively on the  top scorers list with 15 and 11 goals.

Reuters

