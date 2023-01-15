Sport / Soccer

Klopp blasts ‘worst’ Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat

Brighton dominates game from start to finish, and their more fancied opponents can barely mount a single decent attack

15 January 2023 - 17:41 Philip O'Connor
Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring their first goal as Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts in the Premier League match at The Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, January 14 2023. Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Brighton — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp blasted his side’s effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. He called it the worst in his reign.      

Winger Solly March scored twice and created a third for Brighton as they dominated the game from start to finish, with Liverpool barely able to string together a single decent attack.

“Hugely frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can’t remember a good phase or period,” said an irate Klopp.

“Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a real low point. I can’t remember a worse game.”

Despite losing 3-1 to Brentford in their last Premier League game on January 2, Klopp said he had been confident his side could get a much-needed win coming into Saturday’s game.

'Fully My Responsibility' | Brighton 3-0 Liverpool | Klopp Post Match Press Conference

“There was no sign for this performance before the game, but that’s probably how it is sometimes. There’s nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that this could happen.”

Liverpool’s campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players, with captain Virgil van Dijk missing due to a hamstring strain and recent signing Cody Gakpo starting upfront due to the absence of Darwin Nunez.

As a result, the Reds struggled to maintain possession and Brighton were able to make the most of the chances they were offered.

“In these moments we passed from the last line upfront, and then when we want to push up the ball was already gone again. So that’s why, it’s just counter [attacks] from their side and it always looks horrible,” Klopp said.

Liverpool are eighth in the table on 28 points, seven behind fourth-placed Newcastle United who occupy the last Champions League place. 

Reuters

