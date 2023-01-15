Chelsea earn scrappy 1-0 win over Palace

Traffic levels in China are rebounding from record lows after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, resulting in stronger demand for crude and oil products.
Eskom has a history of financial mismanagement and inefficiencies, and it’s not clear how the increase in revenue will address these issues or benefit the public.
The restructuring comes after a further decline in cigarette sales in SA, it says
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Higher inflation expectations and related wage demands, as well as a weaker rand-dollar exchange rate, present upside risk to underlying inflation
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
The UK is already grappling with industrial action by nurses, ambulance drivers and rail workers
Dynasty filly was an impressive winner of the Paddock Stakes
Car sales kept cruising in 2022 despite economic headwinds
A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.
The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute after a short corner.
It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side, who remain in 10th place halfway through the season.
Chelsea were on top for much of the lively if scrappy derby, but Palace kept goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga busy with efforts from Tyrick Mitchell, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha and he was forced into a leaping save from Cheick Doucoure towards the end of the second half.
Midway through the first half, Chelsea announced Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk had become their fifth signing of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old waved to fans from the pitch at halftime, a Ukraine flag draped round his shoulders.
• Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham, with the hosts grateful for an extraordinary penalty slip from visiting forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Newcastle, without a goal in their previous two league matches, again struggled to break down their opponents in the first half at St James’s Park, with Callum Wilson twice denied by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Those missed chances looked like they would prove to be costly after Fulham won a penalty midway through the second half for a foul on Bobby Decordova-Reid, after a VAR review.
However, as former Newcastle striker Mitrovic slipped as he struck the spot kick and hit the ball against his standing foot before finding the net, the goal was ruled out because he had struck the ball twice.
It looked like Newcastle would have to settle for a third successive Premier League goalless draw, before Isak arrived right on cue to head home the 89th-minute winner, sparking wild scenes of celebration in the northeast.
The victory ensured Newcastle climbed back above Manchester United into third in the standings on goal difference, one point behind champions Manchester City in second. Fulham stay sixth.
Reuters
