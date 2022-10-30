Chiefs coach Zwane downplays beating Pirates in derby

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane appealed for calm and emphasised that the season was far from over after his team clinched an impressive 1-0 Soweto Derby victory over bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Amakhosi registered their first win in three Premier Soccer League matches to move to third in the standings.
Chiefs’ victory came as a result of a tactical masterclass by Zwane that was capped by a stunning goal from inside his own half by midfielder Yusuf Maart that bamboozled Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, who was off his line.
“We still have a long way to go. This was our 13th game of the season and we still have 17 games to play with lots to play for,” Zwane said.
“Right now we will take one game at a time and beating Orlando Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league.
“We still have a lot of tough games ahead of us, but it was important for us to win here.
“This is one game that when it takes place everything comes to a standstill in the country.
“That is why it was crucial to come here, away from home, and get maximum points,” he said.
“Luckily for us we managed to get those three points and we also performed well.
“It is never easy to play against Orlando Pirates with the quality players and technical team they have.
“They are not in the MTN8 final by mistake. They are there because they have been playing very well and working hard.
“Unfortunately it wasn’t to be it for them today and we managed to get maximum points,” Zwane said.
The coach said Chiefs knew Pirates, who came into the derby on form, would not make things easy for his team.
“We came here knowing very well that it wasn’t going to be an easy game for us as we were playing against a team that has been doing very well.
“We had to come up with a plan. We had to give them a base outside rather than allowing them to come into the middle because they have dangerous players who are very good on the ball.
“Our plan worked well and the guys went in there and executed it perfectly. We had two clear-cut chances we could have buried but we didn’t.
“Before that they had a chance from a dead-ball situation and they were unfortunate not to bury that one,” Zwane said.
Chiefs coach Zwane downplays beating Pirates in derby
Arthur Zwane warns his team that they still have 17 games to play this season
