Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe amid final no-ball drama

Until recently the metal used in most electric-vehicle batteries has been almost impossible to trade
Lack of a reliable top-class kicker could come back to haunt to Boks
Suspensions amid suspicions of crime will have an effect on functions, says higher education department
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Having settled its debt, Blue Label co-CEO Brett Levy says the mobile provider is ready to offer new products and get into fresh areas of business
With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound
Fears of jobs losses and delay in payments to small cane growers a concern
Home invader appeared to be looking for US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Victors now in the top half of the URC table while the KZN side remains in the middle of the standings
The weak rand and high international prices mean more expensive petrol and diesel next month
Melbourne — Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before prevailing by three runs in a T20 World Cup thriller against Zimbabwe in Brisbane on Sunday.
Chasing 151 for victory in the see-saw contest, Zimbabwe slumped to 35/4 in the power play, but a valiant 64 from Sean Williams left them needing 16 runs off the final over from off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain at the Gabba.
Zimbabwe scored 11 off the first five deliveries, losing two wickets in the process, but Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, prompting celebration in the Bangladesh camp.
The stumps had already been pulled and the players were shaking hands when they were told by the umpires that the match was not yet finished, with the final delivery of the over adjudged a no-ball. Replays confirmed Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, before stumping Muzarabani.
Muzarabani took strike again to face the free-hit delivery from Mosaddek, but his wild swing did not connect with the ball and Bangladesh went on to register their second Super 12 victory.
“I have never experienced something like this,” said opener Najmul Hossain, whose career-best 71 fired Bangladesh to a competitive 150/7. “It’s not just me, it was a new experience for all of us in the team.”
Earlier, Muzarabani struck twice in the power play to reduce Bangladesh to 32/2 before Najmul combined with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) in a 54-run stand to prop up Bangladesh.
Afif Hossain, dropped twice by sloppy Zimbabwe fielders, scored a breezy 29 down the order as Bangladesh milked 87 from the final 10 overs to reach the 150-mark.
Najmul’s maiden T20 half-century, the first by a Bangladesh batter in this year’s tournament, included seven fours and a six.
When they returned to defend, Taskin Ahmed (3/19) removed both openers and Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets in his first over to rattle Zimbabwe.
With captain Craig Ervine and the talismanic Sikandar Raza back in the hut, the onus was on Williams to put Zimbabwe's chase back on track. Williams combined with Ryan Burl, who made 27 not out, and threatened to pull off a thrilling chase but Shakib ran him out with a direct throw to turn the match on its head.
Zimbabwe were on a high after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but the defeat dents their chances of reaching the semifinals.
“Obviously we’re unhappy but it’s an attitude for us that we got to take the positive from today and move into tomorrow with that,” Williams said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bangladesh pip Zimbabwe amid final no-ball drama
Bangladesh register their second Super 12 victory in Brisbane
Melbourne — Bangladesh survived intense drama and a chaotic final over before prevailing by three runs in a T20 World Cup thriller against Zimbabwe in Brisbane on Sunday.
Chasing 151 for victory in the see-saw contest, Zimbabwe slumped to 35/4 in the power play, but a valiant 64 from Sean Williams left them needing 16 runs off the final over from off-spinner Mosaddek Hossain at the Gabba.
Zimbabwe scored 11 off the first five deliveries, losing two wickets in the process, but Blessing Muzarabani was stumped off the sixth, prompting celebration in the Bangladesh camp.
The stumps had already been pulled and the players were shaking hands when they were told by the umpires that the match was not yet finished, with the final delivery of the over adjudged a no-ball. Replays confirmed Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps, not behind, before stumping Muzarabani.
Muzarabani took strike again to face the free-hit delivery from Mosaddek, but his wild swing did not connect with the ball and Bangladesh went on to register their second Super 12 victory.
“I have never experienced something like this,” said opener Najmul Hossain, whose career-best 71 fired Bangladesh to a competitive 150/7. “It’s not just me, it was a new experience for all of us in the team.”
Earlier, Muzarabani struck twice in the power play to reduce Bangladesh to 32/2 before Najmul combined with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) in a 54-run stand to prop up Bangladesh.
Afif Hossain, dropped twice by sloppy Zimbabwe fielders, scored a breezy 29 down the order as Bangladesh milked 87 from the final 10 overs to reach the 150-mark.
Najmul’s maiden T20 half-century, the first by a Bangladesh batter in this year’s tournament, included seven fours and a six.
When they returned to defend, Taskin Ahmed (3/19) removed both openers and Mustafizur Rahman claimed two wickets in his first over to rattle Zimbabwe.
With captain Craig Ervine and the talismanic Sikandar Raza back in the hut, the onus was on Williams to put Zimbabwe's chase back on track. Williams combined with Ryan Burl, who made 27 not out, and threatened to pull off a thrilling chase but Shakib ran him out with a direct throw to turn the match on its head.
Zimbabwe were on a high after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but the defeat dents their chances of reaching the semifinals.
“Obviously we’re unhappy but it’s an attitude for us that we got to take the positive from today and move into tomorrow with that,” Williams said.
Reuters
NEIL MANTHORP: An inauspicious start for Proteas, but don’t read portents in the rain just yet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in nail-biting finish
Rampant Rossouw leads way as SA thrash Bangladesh
Shock defeat to Ireland hurts England’s semifinal chances
England deserve to ‘hurt’ from Ireland shock, says Buttler
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.