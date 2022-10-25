Barcelona must show mettle against Bayern, says coach Xavi

Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
The new funding will be used to expand the group’s asset finance unit, which mainly serves mid-cap corporates in a range of industries
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The numbers are all against us. But unexpected things can happen. says manager Xavi Hernández
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
Barcelona — Barcelona will be eager to show everyone they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernández said on Tuesday.
Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month’s Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team’s talent.
But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
“We have to show ourselves that even if we are knocked out [of the Champions League] we are a good team and we can compete against the best teams out there,” Xavi told reporters.
“That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch.”
Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.
Barca’s indifferent form in the Champions League has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as they are third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leaders Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.
Inter host bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, who have yet to score a point, in the other group fixture on Wednesday.
If the Italians win, they would qualify for the last 16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern have already secured their place in the next round.
“Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to win. We have to play as if only our game matters, to show that we are better than Bayern,” said Xavi.
“I don’t like to talk about miracles ... we have a small hope. Though we are in a very uncomfortable situation.
“The numbers are all against us. But ... unexpected things can happen.”
Barcelona, who also exited the tournament after the group stage last season, suffered another setback when they were handed a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the recent El Clasico.
Xavi said that he and his players will watch the Inter game together in the changing room, but refused to send a message to the Viktoria Plzen players ahead of the match.
“I already have too much in hand to start playing the coach of other teams,” Xavi said.
“We have not been at the level that we wanted in some games. I have the feeling that we [at times we] had it in our hands and now it is not up to us. So we are facing this situation only because of our own mistakes.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Barcelona must show mettle against Bayern, says coach Xavi
‘The numbers are all against us. But unexpected things can happen.’
Barcelona — Barcelona will be eager to show everyone they are better than rivals Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernández said on Tuesday.
Barcelona were beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month’s Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team’s talent.
But having won only one of their four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show their true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.
“We have to show ourselves that even if we are knocked out [of the Champions League] we are a good team and we can compete against the best teams out there,” Xavi told reporters.
“That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch.”
Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.
Barca’s indifferent form in the Champions League has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as they are third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leaders Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.
Inter host bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, who have yet to score a point, in the other group fixture on Wednesday.
If the Italians win, they would qualify for the last 16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern have already secured their place in the next round.
“Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to win. We have to play as if only our game matters, to show that we are better than Bayern,” said Xavi.
“I don’t like to talk about miracles ... we have a small hope. Though we are in a very uncomfortable situation.
“The numbers are all against us. But ... unexpected things can happen.”
Barcelona, who also exited the tournament after the group stage last season, suffered another setback when they were handed a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in the recent El Clasico.
Xavi said that he and his players will watch the Inter game together in the changing room, but refused to send a message to the Viktoria Plzen players ahead of the match.
“I already have too much in hand to start playing the coach of other teams,” Xavi said.
“We have not been at the level that we wanted in some games. I have the feeling that we [at times we] had it in our hands and now it is not up to us. So we are facing this situation only because of our own mistakes.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Capacity crowd for first Pirates-Chiefs derby with spectators since 2020
Qatar 2022 | Group D: France and Denmark have ambitions to go far
Premier League talking points. Pep Guardiola wants more from De Bruyne
Wilson and Almiron goals power Newcastle into top four
Arsenal drop points at Southampton
Hertha and Schalke already locked in battle for survival
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.