Chiefs will not target Pirates danger man Saleng, says Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs have not made Orlando Pirates danger man Monnapule Saleng the centre of their planning ahead of the Soweto derby this weekend.
Due to his recent form and ability to bang in goals, Saleng has deservedly hogged the headlines ahead of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
The 24-year-old goes into the clash with four goals from his past two outings, with two apiece in Pirates’ successive wins against Golden Arrows (2-0) in the league and Mamelodi Sundowns (3-0) in Saturday’s MTN8 semifinal second leg.
However, Chiefs captain Keagan Dolly has said they are planning for Pirates as a unit and not for individual Bucs players, including Saleng.
“We are analysing our opposition and we know Pirates are a good team,” Dolly said on Thursday.
“They have been doing well and have got confidence. Some of their individuals are doing well by scoring goals and creating chances for them.
“But I think it’s about the 11 players on the field and we are analysing with an aim to see where we can hurt them.
“We will try to block wherever they are strong. That’s all we can do for now and prepare well for the game and try to deliver on the day,” he said.
Saleng, recalled from loan at Swallows FC in the off-season, has formed an excellent combination upfront with the intelligent Kermit Erasmus, also a new addition to Bucs’ squad after being signed from Sundowns.
Talented attacking midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who recently joined Pirates from Marumo Gallants, is another Pirates player expected to be a key figure on Saturday.
Chiefs have one of the worst defensive records in the PSL, leaking 15 goals from their 12 outings. Maritzburg United, with 17 goals conceded, Stellenbosch FC (16) and Swallows FC (16) are the only teams that have conceded more.
Based on Pirates’ form and their thumping of the formidable Sundowns, Chiefs will wear the underdog tag on Saturday.
Dolly admitted there is a lot of pressure on Amakhosi ahead of the game, bearing in mind they are fresh from being knocked out of the MTN8 at the semifinal stage thanks to Sunday’s 0-0 second draw against AmaZulu in Durban which saw Usuthu progress on away goals.
