Zwane has done better at Chiefs than Baxter, Middendorp, says Junior Khanye

Arthur Zwane has been a better coach than two of his predecessors, Ernst Middendorp and Stuart Baxter, but lack of experience has let him down, says former Kaizer Chiefs player and football pundit Junior Khanye.

Zwane will take charge of his first Soweto derby under a degree of pressure when Chiefs face rejuvenated rivals Orlando Pirates in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) match in front of 93,000 supporters at a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Khanye, known for shooting from the hip, said being knocked out of the MTN8 last weekend puts Zwane under pressure as there is a feeling he has disappointed Chiefs fans, who are desperate for the club to end a run of seven seasons without silverware.

Khanye believes lack of experience has seen his former Amakhosi teammate Zwane struggle in his first season as a head coach, especially in the onerous task of taking charge of such a big club. However, Khanye believes Zwane has done a reasonable job as the former wing has at least strived to bring back the expressive football Chiefs were once renowned for with a young, refreshed line-up.

“Compared to other coaches that were there at Kaizer Chiefs before him, such as Baxter and Middendorp, I think Arthur is better, but there’s a bit of inexperience,” Khanye said.