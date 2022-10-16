×

Sport / Soccer

Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Man City lose for first time

Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top

16 October 2022 - 20:45 Peter Hall
Super Salah: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah slides the ball past Man City goalkeeper Ederson to score the winner at Anfield in Liverpool, England, October 16 2022. Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES
Super Salah: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah slides the ball past Man City goalkeeper Ederson to score the winner at Anfield in Liverpool, England, October 16 2022. Picture: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool — A superb second-half goal from Mohamed Salah earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as the champions lost their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a heated thriller that saw home coach Juergen Klopp red-carded.

After an opening period that failed to live up to the game’s blockbuster billing, the second half began at a ferocious pace, with Egypt international Salah denied by a superb save from City goalkeeper Ederson moments after the break.

City then thought they had taken the lead through Phil Foden in the 53rd minute, sparking wild celebrations on the City bench, only for it to be ruled out after a VAR review, Erling Haaland deemed to have fouled Fabinho in the build-up.

Liverpool made the most of their reprieve and kept coming at City, with the pressure eventually paying off as Salah raced clear after a mistake from Joao Cancelo to fire what proved to be the winner 14 minutes from time.

As City threw everything at Liverpool late on, tensions boiled over with Klopp sent to the stands for his over-zealous protestations against a foul he felt his side should have had.

The final pass was lacking for the visitors in the end as Liverpool held on for just their third league win of the season to move up to eighth in the standings on 13 points, 10 behind second-placed City, who trail leaders Arsenal by four points.

Reuters

Leaky Liverpool may have to learn how to defend differently, says Klopp

Players may need to get back to basics to tighten the defence to return to winning ways
Sport
1 week ago

Setbacks there to be overcome, says Klopp

Liverpool manager happy with team's performance but said they could have scored more goals against Ajax Amsterdam
Sport
1 month ago

Red Devils lash Liverpool in Bangkok

United give new manager Ten Hag perfect start with 4-0 demolition job
Sport
3 months ago
