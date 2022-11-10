Faf warns Boks not to focus too much on France superstar scrumhalf

Mainland China stocks open 2.1% higher as the US dollar index slides more than 2% overnight
SA will make a fatal mistake if they focus all their energy on neutralising superstar French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in Saturday’s Test in Marseille, Bok No 9 Faf de Klerk says.
Back in the starting line-up, De Klerk is looking forward to his duel with World Player of the Year Dupont in front of 67,000 fans at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome (kickoff 10pm SA time).
France are on an impressive 11-game winning streak and Dupont has been at the heart of his team’s success as they build up to the 2023 World Cup.
“It will be a team effort to make sure Dupont is taken care of,” De Klerk said. “Looking at the French side, we can’t just focus on him. There are a lot more other strengths they have we need to take care of first.
“Hopefully if we do that the rest will take care of itself. If you look at the way France play, they want to keep their big forwards close to him [Dupont] and they don’t play a lot off their flyhalf.
“That is to make sure their big ball carriers get around the corner and get them on the front foot, which opens up a hole for him. He is extremely quick and strong as well and we will need to be on top of our game around that.
“But we have some clever forwards around the rucks who can hopefully sort that out. It is probably fair to say Dupont is the best No 9 in the world,” De Klerk said.
“He has been named World Rugby Player of the Year, so he has to be. Looking back at last week’s game, I saw Australia put him under pressure, so you can get to him.
“He is playing in a great side and is full of confidence. Hopefully we can put him under pressure and put him on the back foot and maybe give him something he is not used to.”
The Boks have a defensive system that is a bit different but “we will stick to our systems on Saturday”, De Klerk said.
He said he was excited to be back in the starting line-up for one of the biggest Tests of the season, adding that “starting means a hell of a lot to me”.
“This year has been a bit up and down for me. You get that realisation again of what the jersey means to you. Playing off the bench I had a different role I needed to do and we are all here to play for and support the team. So whatever I am needed to do, I will do that job.”
De Klerk said he was looking forward to linking up with flyhalf Damian Willemse to get the Boks on the front foot.
“It is great to play alongside Damian. He is just so energetic and you do not know what to expect from him and he can really make magic from anywhere or by the decision he makes.
“We just need to back him up when he makes those decisions.
“Damian is a confidence player. We will need him to do his thing and do his magic and the rest will take care of itself,” De Klerk said, adding that he and Willemse “complement each other nicely”.
Faf warns Boks not to focus too much on France superstar scrumhalf
The French are on an impressive 11-game winning streak and Antoine Dupont has been at the heart of his team’s success
