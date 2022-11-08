Boks play it safe by elevating Libbok to the bench

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.94 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,711.60
Gauteng’s new premier claims cancellation of the debt will aid development in the townships
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Narrowing its net loss, the provider of secure, affordable transaction channels is on its way to becoming a profitable entity once more
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
Anti-oil protesters are following in the footsteps of earlier generations of demonstrators who understood the value of art as a backdrop to activism
Toulon — Rarely is an elevation to the bench as significant as that of Manie Libbok to the Springbok cavalry for Saturday night’s clash against France in Marseille.
Libbok, you see, is more than your ordinary backup. In this instance he is an insurance policy, that box at the bottom of the car-rental agreement you tick before proceeding. Their prang against Ireland in Dublin last weekend has prompted the Boks to stop tempting fate.
There are changes to the starting line-up too after their 19-16 defeat in Dublin. Some of last weekend’s late chargers have been rewarded with a starting berth for Saturday.
Though the Boks left it too late last weekend, Franco Mostert, Wille le Roux, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche all came off the bench to restore the spring in the Boks’ step and did enough to force their way into the starting team.
Kwagga Smith, who was also part of the rearguard action in Dublin, remains on the bench, however, despite suggestions Jasper Wiese is carrying a niggle.
Mostert is an obvious inclusion after the injury that forced Lood de Jager out of the tour, with his long-of-reach effort at the Aviva Stadium justifying his place.
De Klerk owes his inclusion to the Springboks’ rotation policy. “We are blessed to have quality No 9s,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber continued in his oft-used refrain.
“Jaden [Hendrikse] must have played six, seven games in a row. Faf brought good energy when he came on,” said Nienaber, who went on to explain why Cobus Reinach is on the bench.
“Cobus plays in this part of the world and he knows the players here. He’s exciting and can unlock something; he can snipe around slow forwards. That selection is more about rotation. You have to give other guys a chance.”
Le Roux delivered some urgency, not just for the sake of looking busy, but the Boks made headway with his bee-like approach. “Willie brought good direction,” said Nienaber. “He brings experience; he’s a well-seasoned fullback.”
Le Roux’s elevation means Cheslin Kolbe, this week’s designated goal kicker, moves back to the right wing, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, who vacates that position, is on to the left wing.
It means Makazole Mapimpi drops to the bench. “We have three quality players who can finish. This weekend we will face a particular style of play. They [Le Roux, Kolbe and Arendse] are the most-suited back three to handle that,” said Nienaber.
He explained that France have a unique kicking game that is part of a general battle plan aimed at suffocating opposition.
Mbonambi, who came off the bench for the Boks against France in 2018 and scored the winning try from a maul in the 83rd minute, is in the starting team this time. Malcolm Marx, after a string of sterling performances, yields to the bench this week.
Another consistent performer, Steven Kitshoff, is in the same boat, while Vincent Koch remains a bench selection. The Boks have been at pains to underline the value of binding their combinations in the front row, but for this clash they have sought to split them up.
Springboks team: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse; Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese; Pieter-Steph du Toit; Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert; Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe; Bongi Mbonambi; Ox Nche. Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith; Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Boks play it safe by elevating Libbok to the bench
Loss to Ireland prompts coach to make changes to the starting line-up for the clash against France
Toulon — Rarely is an elevation to the bench as significant as that of Manie Libbok to the Springbok cavalry for Saturday night’s clash against France in Marseille.
Libbok, you see, is more than your ordinary backup. In this instance he is an insurance policy, that box at the bottom of the car-rental agreement you tick before proceeding. Their prang against Ireland in Dublin last weekend has prompted the Boks to stop tempting fate.
There are changes to the starting line-up too after their 19-16 defeat in Dublin. Some of last weekend’s late chargers have been rewarded with a starting berth for Saturday.
Though the Boks left it too late last weekend, Franco Mostert, Wille le Roux, Faf de Klerk, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche all came off the bench to restore the spring in the Boks’ step and did enough to force their way into the starting team.
Kwagga Smith, who was also part of the rearguard action in Dublin, remains on the bench, however, despite suggestions Jasper Wiese is carrying a niggle.
Mostert is an obvious inclusion after the injury that forced Lood de Jager out of the tour, with his long-of-reach effort at the Aviva Stadium justifying his place.
De Klerk owes his inclusion to the Springboks’ rotation policy. “We are blessed to have quality No 9s,” Bok coach Jacques Nienaber continued in his oft-used refrain.
“Jaden [Hendrikse] must have played six, seven games in a row. Faf brought good energy when he came on,” said Nienaber, who went on to explain why Cobus Reinach is on the bench.
“Cobus plays in this part of the world and he knows the players here. He’s exciting and can unlock something; he can snipe around slow forwards. That selection is more about rotation. You have to give other guys a chance.”
Le Roux delivered some urgency, not just for the sake of looking busy, but the Boks made headway with his bee-like approach. “Willie brought good direction,” said Nienaber. “He brings experience; he’s a well-seasoned fullback.”
Le Roux’s elevation means Cheslin Kolbe, this week’s designated goal kicker, moves back to the right wing, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, who vacates that position, is on to the left wing.
It means Makazole Mapimpi drops to the bench. “We have three quality players who can finish. This weekend we will face a particular style of play. They [Le Roux, Kolbe and Arendse] are the most-suited back three to handle that,” said Nienaber.
He explained that France have a unique kicking game that is part of a general battle plan aimed at suffocating opposition.
Mbonambi, who came off the bench for the Boks against France in 2018 and scored the winning try from a maul in the 83rd minute, is in the starting team this time. Malcolm Marx, after a string of sterling performances, yields to the bench this week.
Another consistent performer, Steven Kitshoff, is in the same boat, while Vincent Koch remains a bench selection. The Boks have been at pains to underline the value of binding their combinations in the front row, but for this clash they have sought to split them up.
Springboks team: Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe; Jesse Kriel; Damian de Allende; Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse; Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese; Pieter-Steph du Toit; Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert; Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe; Bongi Mbonambi; Ox Nche. Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith; Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA A clash against Munster is ‘fifth Test’
Du Toit and Jenkins likely to get Springbok ‘A’ call-up
Well-fortified Ireland blocked Bok forward strengths
Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong
Wallabies gutted after razor-thin loss to France
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.