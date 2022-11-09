The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
Flyhalf Richie Mo’unga says New Zealand are prepared for a “tough” Scotland side in Sunday’s Test at Murrayfield, where he may line up against his “favourite” No 10 Finn Russell.
Russell was axed from the Scotland squad by coach Gregor Townsend in the latest instalment of their frosty relationship, but has been recalled after an injury to Adam Hastings in Saturday’s win over Fiji.
Mo’unga and Russell were competitors in club rugby in Christchurch in 2013 and the Scot made a good impression in New Zealand.
“In the past few years he’s been my favourite 10 in the world,” Mo’unga told reporters when asked about Russell. “We knew when he arrived [in New Zealand] that the sky was the limit for him in terms of what he could do back then
“To see him grow as a player, and the confidence he has, and the flair he has, that separates him from any other 10.
“He can play all types of games — his kicking, his running, his passing. We go way back. To see him since then become the player he is now is awesome. He’s a top bloke as well.”
New Zealand breezed to an eight-try 55-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff last weekend and are looking to end a difficult season on a high with a clean sweep of their autumn internationals, which includes a November 19 meeting with England.
“There are a lot of things to work on, there were things I or the team could have done better, but when the team puts in a performance like that, I think you are happy all round,” said Mo’unga.
“We know the challenge ahead and how tough this [Scotland] team is, and how important it is to reset and look at the new opportunities ahead, but also the challenges of what we’re going to do during the week, so we’re best prepared for them.”
Reuters
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face Scotland’s Finn Russell
Kiwis look to end a difficult season on a high with a clean sweep of their autumn internationals
