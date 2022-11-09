×

Sport / Rugby

SA A must stick to their guns against Munster, says Goosen

First 20 minutes will be tight, says flyhalf

09 November 2022 - 16:19 George Byron
SA A flyhalf Johan Goosen is looking forward to facing Irish powerhouses Munster on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIRK KOTZE
SA A flyhalf Johan Goosen is looking forward to facing Irish powerhouses Munster on Thursday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIRK KOTZE

A star-studded SA A side featuring several Springbok World Cup hopefuls must stay in the fight if they want to subdue Irish powerhouse Munster on Thursday, SA flyhalf Johan Goosen says.

The regional Irish side will be gunning to topple a strong SA A side that includes 14 capped Springboks in front of a sold-out 45,000 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (kickoff 9.30pm SA time).

Goosen will start in a halfback pairing with Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies in a team that includes several players who have aspirations of playing at the 2023 World Cup in France.

“It doesn’t matter in what form of green and gold one plays in, it is always very special,” Goosen said. “It could be the SA Schools team or SA A team, it’s always an honour to play for this badge.

“Hopefully we have a good game on Thursday and make the country proud.

“There was a lot of travel to get here, but I’m excited to play with this bunch of guys. This is a great opportunity for the players. They are a great group and they are very talented.

“It’s going to be a big match against Munster, and the first 20 minutes will be tight, so it will be important to stay in the fight, and hopefully we’ll be able to see the young players express themselves.

“The  Bulls played against them a few weeks ago in the United Rugby Championship, so some of us have had a taste of what to expect in this match.”

After a serious knee injury hampered his Test aspirations in 2021, he had not given up on his dreams, Goosen said.

“I was out for the past 11 or 12 months with a knee injury and it was challenging for me both mentally and physically.

“But mentally I’m now in a good place and my mindset is right. I have a passion for the Springboks and playing for the team, but I also understand that things are not necessarily going to come right in one game. That said, I’m very happy to be here, and that is the most important thing to me.

“The big thing for young players getting an opportunity to play in the green and gold is to enjoy it and soak up every moment.”

SA A coach Mzwandile Stick said: “We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected and we are confident this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster.”

SA A squad:

15  Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers) 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks). Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks) 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions).

