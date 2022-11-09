SA A must stick to their guns against Munster, says Goosen

The market expectation is for a print just below 8% year on year
When businesses are allowed to compete, we see growth, quality and better behaviour across the board — everyone benefits in the long run
Staff to receive 85% of their pay while loss-making arms manufacturer struggles to scrape together the rest
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The pulp and packaging company says performance improved performance in 2022, despite several headwinds
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Reports by the intergovernmental organisation have advised the world to prepare for the coming climate crises of a warmer planet
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
A star-studded SA A side featuring several Springbok World Cup hopefuls must stay in the fight if they want to subdue Irish powerhouse Munster on Thursday, SA flyhalf Johan Goosen says.
The regional Irish side will be gunning to topple a strong SA A side that includes 14 capped Springboks in front of a sold-out 45,000 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (kickoff 9.30pm SA time).
Goosen will start in a halfback pairing with Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies in a team that includes several players who have aspirations of playing at the 2023 World Cup in France.
“It doesn’t matter in what form of green and gold one plays in, it is always very special,” Goosen said. “It could be the SA Schools team or SA A team, it’s always an honour to play for this badge.
“Hopefully we have a good game on Thursday and make the country proud.
“There was a lot of travel to get here, but I’m excited to play with this bunch of guys. This is a great opportunity for the players. They are a great group and they are very talented.
“It’s going to be a big match against Munster, and the first 20 minutes will be tight, so it will be important to stay in the fight, and hopefully we’ll be able to see the young players express themselves.
“The Bulls played against them a few weeks ago in the United Rugby Championship, so some of us have had a taste of what to expect in this match.”
After a serious knee injury hampered his Test aspirations in 2021, he had not given up on his dreams, Goosen said.
“I was out for the past 11 or 12 months with a knee injury and it was challenging for me both mentally and physically.
“But mentally I’m now in a good place and my mindset is right. I have a passion for the Springboks and playing for the team, but I also understand that things are not necessarily going to come right in one game. That said, I’m very happy to be here, and that is the most important thing to me.
“The big thing for young players getting an opportunity to play in the green and gold is to enjoy it and soak up every moment.”
SA A coach Mzwandile Stick said: “We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected and we are confident this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster.”
SA A squad:
15 Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers) 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks). Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks) 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions).
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA A must stick to their guns against Munster, says Goosen
First 20 minutes will be tight, says flyhalf
A star-studded SA A side featuring several Springbok World Cup hopefuls must stay in the fight if they want to subdue Irish powerhouse Munster on Thursday, SA flyhalf Johan Goosen says.
The regional Irish side will be gunning to topple a strong SA A side that includes 14 capped Springboks in front of a sold-out 45,000 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (kickoff 9.30pm SA time).
Goosen will start in a halfback pairing with Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies in a team that includes several players who have aspirations of playing at the 2023 World Cup in France.
“It doesn’t matter in what form of green and gold one plays in, it is always very special,” Goosen said. “It could be the SA Schools team or SA A team, it’s always an honour to play for this badge.
“Hopefully we have a good game on Thursday and make the country proud.
“There was a lot of travel to get here, but I’m excited to play with this bunch of guys. This is a great opportunity for the players. They are a great group and they are very talented.
“It’s going to be a big match against Munster, and the first 20 minutes will be tight, so it will be important to stay in the fight, and hopefully we’ll be able to see the young players express themselves.
“The Bulls played against them a few weeks ago in the United Rugby Championship, so some of us have had a taste of what to expect in this match.”
After a serious knee injury hampered his Test aspirations in 2021, he had not given up on his dreams, Goosen said.
“I was out for the past 11 or 12 months with a knee injury and it was challenging for me both mentally and physically.
“But mentally I’m now in a good place and my mindset is right. I have a passion for the Springboks and playing for the team, but I also understand that things are not necessarily going to come right in one game. That said, I’m very happy to be here, and that is the most important thing to me.
“The big thing for young players getting an opportunity to play in the green and gold is to enjoy it and soak up every moment.”
SA A coach Mzwandile Stick said: “We are pleased with the quality of the squad we selected and we are confident this thrilling blend of experienced and young players have what it takes to perform against Munster.”
SA A squad:
15 Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), 14 Suleiman Hartzenberg (Stormers) 13 Henco van Wyk (Lions), 12 Cornal Hendricks (vice-captain, Bulls), 11 Leolin Zas (Stormers), 10 Johan Goosen (Bulls), 9 Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), 8 Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks), 7 Elrigh Louw (Bulls), 6 Phepsi Buthelezi (Sharks), 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls), 4 Jason Jenkins (Leinster), 3 Thomas du Toit (captain, Sharks), 2 Joseph Dweba (Stormers), 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu (Sharks). Replacements: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter (Stormers), 17 Simphiwe Matanzima (Bulls), 18 Sazi Sandi (Stormers), 19 Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks), 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Sharks) 21 Grant Williams (Sharks), 22 Sanele Nohamba (Lions), 23 Gianni Lombard (Lions).
Shades of former Bulls’ style in Tricolores’ blueprint
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face Scotland’s Finn Russell
Boks play it safe by elevating Libbok to the bench
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Shades of former Bulls’ style in Tricolores’ blueprint
All Blacks flyhalf Mo’unga eager to face Scotland’s Finn Russell
Boks play it safe by elevating Libbok to the bench
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.