Sport / Rugby

France retain squad for clash against Springboks

Centre Jonathan Danty to start again as team looks to extend unbeaten record to 12 matches

10 November 2022 - 15:59 Julien Pretot
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD
Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA LTD

Paris — France will face SA at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome on Saturday with the same team that edged Australia last weekend, looking to extend their unbeaten record to 12 matches.

Centre Jonathan Danty will start again after being a doubt after the birth of his child on Tuesday, for which he skipped a couple of training sessions, while Yoram Moefana will again be on the wing.

“We’re very satisfied with the team who beat Australia so we’re trusting them again for Saturday,” coach Fabien Galthie told a news conference. “On Saturday we’ll be shooting first.”

France beat Australia 30-29 at the Stade de France last Saturday to stretch their winning run to 11 matches thanks to a late try by Damian Penaud.

GM Raphael Ibanez, asked if beating the world champions would make France the 2023 World Cup favourites, said: “For three years we’ve been feeling a desire from the team to stay in the world’s top three but we’re happy to leave to other nations the favourite’s tag for the World Cup, which they’d like to give us.

“SA are a formidable team, that’s all we can say for now.”

France were on the ropes at times against Australia but somehow pulled off the win for a huge confidence booster. “Even when it’s hard, and against Australia we had moments where we were under huge pressure, we find solutions. SA is another team but we know we have these resources,” said Galthie.

“What matters is our capacity to be composed and get those winning movements like we did last Saturday.”

France finish their autumn series against Japan on November 20.

Reuters

France squad:

Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert 

