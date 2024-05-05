Sport / Other Sport

Albertse celebrates Tournament of Champions victory

Golfer claims R1m cheque for first place at Royal Johannesburg on Sunday

05 May 2024 - 18:40
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Louis Albertse is champion of champions and R1m better off. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Louis Albertse is champion of champions and R1m better off. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR

Louis Albertse cruised to a seven-stroke victory in the inaugural Waterfall City Tournament of Champions, and with it claimed the R1m cheque for first place at Royal Johannesburg on Sunday.

Albertse played incredibly composed golf over the weekend, culminating in his final round of 64 to win on 23 under par 265.

“It’s been an unbelievable week. Golf is hard and it’s nice when you put in the work to get the result,” said Albertse.

Sunshine Ladies Tour professional Casandra Alexander and Welsh professional Rhys Enoch shared second place on 16 under par with respective final rounds of 68.

GolfRSA star and reigning Africa Amateur champion Altin van der Merwe finished as the leading amateur on eight under par.

This tournament was a celebration of the champions on the Sunshine Tour, Sunshine Ladies Tour and within SA amateur golf, and Albertse emerged as the champion of champions with a performance that picks up where he ended last season, finishing third on the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit with a win and nine top-10s.

“This game is so tough so the weeks that do go well you need to cherish and enjoy them. I’m extremely grateful. The performance has been great. The players in this tournament are all great and I knew what I needed to do. I didn’t put myself under too much pressure and I gave my putter a chance today. The R1m is also welcome because golf is expensive,” said Albertse

Alexander certainly impressed in her representation of SA women’s professional golf. Her 61 in the second round earned her the tournament lead going into the weekend and she did her best to push Albertse on the final day.

And as part of the showcase of the strength and depth throughout the SA golf fraternity, David Watts and Daniel Slabbert shared first place in the separate competition held for the SA Disabled Golf Association.

Magical Manon wins Investec SA Women’s Open

The Belgian professional claimed a four-stroke victory at the Erinvale Country and Golf Estate on Sunday
Sport
1 week ago

Steele pips Oosthuizen to win LIV Adelaide

American keeps his nerve to win the $20m event by a stroke on 18-under
Sport
1 week ago

European duo share lead in SA Women’s Open

Moosmann and Davies each card six-under-par 66
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Bellingham crowns dream debut season at Real with ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Liverpool inch closer to Man City with 4-2 win ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Wayde van Niekerk and Co punch their ticket to ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Albertse celebrates Tournament of Champions ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sundowns march into Cup final, on course for ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Albertse leads field of champions at Royal Johannesburg

Sport / Other Sport

Spieth looks to get back to winning at CJ Cup

Sport / Other Sport

SA golf champions gather for inaugural Tournament of Champions

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.