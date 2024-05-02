Spieth looks to get back to winning at CJ Cup

Jordan Spieth is the headliner at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson while fellow Dallas-area natives Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris took the week off. Picture: LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS
The PGA Tour’s first visit to Texas this year may not feature local stars Scottie Scheffler or Will Zalatoris, but the CJ Cup Byron Nelson still has an intriguing line-up of players highlighted by Dallas darling Jordan Spieth.
Spieth will hope some home cooking helps him turn around a lacklustre season when the tournament got under way on Thursday in McKinney, Texas.
Spieth went 67-65-64-67 during his last time at TPC Craig Ranch, the 2022 edition of the tournament, yet it was not enough to beat South Korea’s KH Lee.
Spieth narrowly missed a chip-in on his 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff, and he settled for second.
After missing the 2023 event to rehab an injured wrist, Spieth is grateful to return to familiar territory.
“Got a heavy stretch of golf coming up, so looking forward to getting back out here at a familiar place with familiar faces,” he said.
“Really enjoyed the support I’ve had over the years here. Hopefully going to be no different this year.”
Though he is the highest-ranked player in the field (No 20 in the official world golf ranking), Spieth has missed three of his last five cuts after a few top-10s early in the year.
That will not mute any cheers for the local favourite. Spieth is the headliner while fellow Dallas-area natives Scheffler and Zalatoris took the week off.
Scheffler’s wife is expecting their first child, and Zalatoris withdrew on Tuesday due to his back flaring up.
“For the tournament, it’s unlucky to have that be the case because they’re both tremendous players and big names and local guys ... I love competing against them,” said Spieth, who is making his 12th career Byron Nelson start.
“I would love to win this event. It would mean more to me than most events.”
Australia’s Jason Day is the defending champion after shooting a 9-under 62 in his final round in 2023 to beat Austin Eckroat and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim by a stroke.
It was the Major champ’s first win of any kind in five years. “Five years is a long time between wins. Little too long if you ask me,” Day said.
“Once the week happened, it was nice to be able to get that win after five years, but my mindset was pretty much quickly on to the next tournament.”
TPC Craig Ranch has produced ultra-low scores in its first three years hosting the tournament.
Lee went 25 under and a tournament record 26 under to win back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 while Day finished 23 under.
The field includes several of South Korea’s best players — Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim, who lives in Dallas.
Another local favourite this week will be Hayden Springer, who graduated from nearby Byron Nelson High School in 2015 and grinded his way to a PGA Tour card last year.
“Going to Byron Nelson High School and kind of getting to have that legacy carry over to my high school team.
“It’s kind of a cool story to have played at Byron Nelson High School and now to be playing in this event.”
Spieth looks to get back to winning at CJ Cup
Crowd favourite failed to beat South Korea’s KH Lee in 2022 edition of the tournament
The PGA Tour’s first visit to Texas this year may not feature local stars Scottie Scheffler or Will Zalatoris, but the CJ Cup Byron Nelson still has an intriguing line-up of players highlighted by Dallas darling Jordan Spieth.
Spieth will hope some home cooking helps him turn around a lacklustre season when the tournament got under way on Thursday in McKinney, Texas.
Spieth went 67-65-64-67 during his last time at TPC Craig Ranch, the 2022 edition of the tournament, yet it was not enough to beat South Korea’s KH Lee.
Spieth narrowly missed a chip-in on his 72nd hole that would have forced a playoff, and he settled for second.
After missing the 2023 event to rehab an injured wrist, Spieth is grateful to return to familiar territory.
“Got a heavy stretch of golf coming up, so looking forward to getting back out here at a familiar place with familiar faces,” he said.
“Really enjoyed the support I’ve had over the years here. Hopefully going to be no different this year.”
Though he is the highest-ranked player in the field (No 20 in the official world golf ranking), Spieth has missed three of his last five cuts after a few top-10s early in the year.
That will not mute any cheers for the local favourite. Spieth is the headliner while fellow Dallas-area natives Scheffler and Zalatoris took the week off.
Scheffler’s wife is expecting their first child, and Zalatoris withdrew on Tuesday due to his back flaring up.
“For the tournament, it’s unlucky to have that be the case because they’re both tremendous players and big names and local guys ... I love competing against them,” said Spieth, who is making his 12th career Byron Nelson start.
“I would love to win this event. It would mean more to me than most events.”
Australia’s Jason Day is the defending champion after shooting a 9-under 62 in his final round in 2023 to beat Austin Eckroat and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim by a stroke.
It was the Major champ’s first win of any kind in five years. “Five years is a long time between wins. Little too long if you ask me,” Day said.
“Once the week happened, it was nice to be able to get that win after five years, but my mindset was pretty much quickly on to the next tournament.”
TPC Craig Ranch has produced ultra-low scores in its first three years hosting the tournament.
Lee went 25 under and a tournament record 26 under to win back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 while Day finished 23 under.
The field includes several of South Korea’s best players — Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim, who lives in Dallas.
Another local favourite this week will be Hayden Springer, who graduated from nearby Byron Nelson High School in 2015 and grinded his way to a PGA Tour card last year.
“Going to Byron Nelson High School and kind of getting to have that legacy carry over to my high school team.
“It’s kind of a cool story to have played at Byron Nelson High School and now to be playing in this event.”
Field Level Media
Steele pips Oosthuizen to win LIV Adelaide
Euro No 1 Law makes SA Women’s Open debut
Golf boss Greg Norman says LIV open-minded about moving to 72-hole format
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SA golf champions gather for inaugural Tournament of Champions
Magical Manon wins Investec SA Women’s Open
Steele pips Oosthuizen to win LIV Adelaide
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.