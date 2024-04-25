Sport / Other Sport

European duo share lead in SA Women’s Open

Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African

25 April 2024 - 19:42
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth SA Open title. Picture: TYRONE WINFILED/SHINESHINE TOUR
Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth SA Open title. Picture: TYRONE WINFILED/SHINESHINE TOUR

Watching her good friend Chiara Tamburlini win her maiden title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour a week ago inspired Elena Moosmann to claim a share of the lead in the first round of the Investec SA Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country and Golf Estate on Thursday.

On a windy day in the Winelands, Moosmann signed for a six-under-par 66 to share the lead with England’s Rosie Davies; both of them one stroke clear of Norway’s Julie Boysen Hillestad. 

Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth SA Open title.

European Tour No 1 Bronte Law also finished the first round on four under par. Moosmann was one of the few players to post a bogey-free round, playing with the confidence she says she gained from seeing Tamburlini win last week’s Joburg Ladies Open. 

“It definitely inspired me to see Chiara up there and winning. I play a lot of golf with her and our games are more or less at the same level, so to see her win makes you realise it’s possible for us,” said Moosmann. “I felt good all day and used my chances. My drives were really good and I hit a lot of fairways, and my putter was hot for the birdie chances I gave myself. I love it here.”

Co-leader Davies started the day with a bogey and then reeled off three consecutive birdies as she took advantage of the calmer morning conditions. 

“Some say the best rounds start with a bogey,” she said. “We definitely had the better weather conditions and it was nice and calm in the morning. I was thinking about posting a good score while everybody else has to battle the afternoon wind. I’ve been playing much better than I’ve been scoring.”

Davies took her inspiration from an Erinvale course she says ranks among the best on the Ladies European Tour. “The golf course is stunning. It’s probably among the best conditioned we play on Tour.”

Euro No 1 Law makes SA Women’s Open debut

English golfer adds to field which includes five former SA Open champions
Sport
1 day ago

Nelly Korda wins fifth consecutive event, second Major at Chevron

The World No 1 captured her 13th LPGA Tour event win despite having to play 25 holes on the final day to make up for a weather delay
Sport
3 days ago

Harman likens Scheffler’s dominance to that of Woods

The gap between the world No 1and other elite players has garnered comparisons to stretch enjoyed by US icon Tiger Woods
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
SuperSport look to Chiefs for a change in fortunes
Sport / Soccer
2.
Stormers to stick to guns against Leinster
Sport / Rugby
3.
Sad and painful, but Mdu Shabalala vows to lift ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Man City’s Haaland to miss Brighton game
Sport / Soccer
5.
Arsenal face off with Spurs in do-or-die battle
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Matt Fitzpatrick has ‘no interest’ in LIV

Sport / Other Sport

Near miss in Major debut only stokes Ludvig Aberg’s fire

Sport / Other Sport

Broomhead wins on a day celebrating Sunshine Tour excellence

Sport / Other Sport

World’s best come together at Masters in bid for Green Jacket

Sport / Other Sport

Perfect start for Wilco Nienaber at Serengeti

Sport / Other Sport

McIlroy to pace himself at high-stakes Augusta

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.