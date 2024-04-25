European duo share lead in SA Women’s Open

Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth SA Open title. Picture: TYRONE WINFILED/SHINESHINE TOUR
Watching her good friend Chiara Tamburlini win her maiden title on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and Ladies European Tour a week ago inspired Elena Moosmann to claim a share of the lead in the first round of the Investec SA Women’s Open at the Erinvale Country and Golf Estate on Thursday.
On a windy day in the Winelands, Moosmann signed for a six-under-par 66 to share the lead with England’s Rosie Davies; both of them one stroke clear of Norway’s Julie Boysen Hillestad.
Lee-Anne Pace is the leading South African on four under as she continues her quest for a record sixth SA Open title.
European Tour No 1 Bronte Law also finished the first round on four under par.Moosmann was one of the few players to post a bogey-free round, playing with the confidence she says she gained from seeing Tamburlini win last week’s Joburg Ladies Open.
“It definitely inspired me to see Chiara up there and winning. I play a lot of golf with her and our games are more or less at the same level, so to see her win makes you realise it’s possible for us,” said Moosmann.“I felt good all day and used my chances. My drives were really good and I hit a lot of fairways, and my putter was hot for the birdie chances I gave myself. I love it here.”
Co-leader Davies started the day with a bogey and then reeled off three consecutive birdies as she took advantage of the calmer morning conditions.
“Some say the best rounds start with a bogey,” she said.“We definitely had the better weather conditions and it was nice and calm in the morning. I was thinking about posting a good score while everybody else has to battle the afternoon wind. I’ve been playing much better than I’ve been scoring.”
Davies took her inspiration from an Erinvale course she says ranks among the best on the Ladies European Tour.“The golf course is stunning. It’s probably among the best conditioned we play on Tour.”
Euro No 1 Law makes SA Women’s Open debut
Nelly Korda wins fifth consecutive event, second Major at Chevron
Harman likens Scheffler’s dominance to that of Woods
