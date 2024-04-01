The all share gained 2.48% in March, helped by gains in precious metals, resources and industrial metals
Los Angeles — Jannik Sinner said he was enjoying every moment of his sensational start to the 2024 season after winning the Miami Open on Sunday for his third title of the year.
The Italian thoroughly outplayed Daniil Medvedev in the semis and Grigor Dimitrov in the final to improve to 22-1 on the year and rise to a career-best world No 2.
“This is a special moment,” Sinner said after beating Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 in the final for his second Masters 1000 title.
“You never know if this is the last time or not. So you have to enjoy this for one day, and now a new chapter is coming, clay-court season is coming, so completely different.
“Let’s see how I will play from now on. But for sure, the hard-court season until now has been very good.”
Behind an improved serve and textbook shot-making, Sinner has been on a roll this season, winning the Australian Open in January for what is expected to be the first of many Grand Slam titles.
His only loss of the year came to Carlos Alcaraz in the semis at Indian Wells, but after his triumph in South Florida, the Spaniard will now be looking up to his rival in the rankings.
“Being No 2, it’s an amazing feeling,” Sinner said. “I never thought to come to this point. I come from a very normal family.
“My dad is still working, as is my mom. For me, sport is one thing and life is different.”
Sinner’s coach, Darren Cahill, told reporters the 22-year-old was loving life, but also staying grounded.
“He appreciates every moment that is happening to him, but he’s also got his feet on the ground knowing it’s just a sport, it’s just a tennis match,” Cahill said.
“While he’s professional in everything he does, he enjoys his life. He’s a normal 22-year-old kid.”
Reuters
World No 2 Sinner savours the moment after Miami win
The Italian continues his sensational start to the 2024 season by bagging the Open for his third title of the year
