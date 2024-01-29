Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a backhand in his match against Daniil Medvedev during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 28 2024. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Bengaluru — Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open title win on Sunday will only whet the Italian’s appetite for more Grand Slam success, coach Darren Cahill says.
The world No 4 rallied from two sets down at Rod Laver Arena to stun 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 and claim his first Major.
“We believe in Jannik, we always have. He’s a special young kid,” Cahill said. “Even the way he hits the ball, it just sounds special. He’s absorbing everything and trying new things on the court, and he just wants to get better.”
Sinner, 22, and Carlos Alcaraz, 20, are spearheading a new generation of talent trying to loosen Novak Djokovic’s grip on the Grand Slams. Alcaraz already has two Major crowns to his name and Cahill said Sinner is “chasing” the Spaniard.
“Carlos has trail-blazed for a lot of young players. We’re thankful for that. He’s a delight to watch play and a delight to watch him on court,” he said. “We aspire to be as good as him and hopefully one day be better than him, but at the moment we’re chasing Carlos, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Pope Francis on Monday joined the chorus of congratulations for Sinner, the first Italian to win a tennis Grand Slam trophy in 48 years.
The pope complimented Sinner and his compatriots while giving an audience to members of a tennis club from Barcelona, a Vatican statement said.
“We have to congratulate the Italians because they won in Australia yesterday,” the 87-year-old pope, whose best known sporting passion is football, said in unscripted remarks.
Sinner hails from the German-speaking Alpine region of South Tirol, and initially practised skiing before switching to focus on tennis in his youth.
Sinner won’t settle with Australian Open win, says coach
