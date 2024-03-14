Tennis SA lands sponsorship for development and elite

Tennis South Africa president Gavin Crookes. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Tennis SA on Thursday announced amultimillion-rand three-year sponsorship with international credit card company American Express that will be aimed at boosting the sport from development to elite level.
The deal, if it is renewed, could prove crucial to long-term plans to bringing higher level tournaments to the country, Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes said. He declined to say what the value was.
American Express, which is involved in tennis internationally, will be the headline sponsor of major local tournaments, such as the national club and junior championships and will also be used towards the local wheelchair tennis programme.
“This is an opportunity to grow our membership base, grow more tournaments and increase value at existing tournaments,” Crookes said at the announcement in Johannesburg.
The sport had more than 700,000 players nationally, but only about 35,000 of them were members. Tennis SA was looking to grow membership by at least 100,000 in the next few years.
“The sport continues to be on an upward trajectory, but like many other sports in SA it has its challenges,” Crookes said, explaining these included crumbling infrastructure and need for sustainable development.
He said the money would also be used for the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams.
Wheelchair player Donald Ramphadi welcomed the announcement, but lamented that there had been no local wheelchair tournaments since 2016.
