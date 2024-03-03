Sport / Other Sport

De Minaur fends off Ruud’s charge on his Mexican Open crown

Australian then jets off to San Diego to spur on his girlfriend Katie Boulter

03 March 2024 - 18:01
by Shrivathsa Sridhar
Australia's Alex de Minaur celebrates with the trophy after winning the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, March 2 2024. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
Australia's Alex de Minaur celebrates with the trophy after winning the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, March 2 2024. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Third seed Alex de Minaur successfully defended his Mexican Open crown on Saturday, romping to a 6-4 6-4 victory over Casper Ruud in the Acapulco title clash.

The result helped the 25-year-old Australianto  snap a four-match losing run in finals and bag his eighth ATP Tour title — his seventh on hard courts — to secure his place in the top 10 of the world rankings, which will be updated on Monday.

“It’s been an amazing week,” said De Minaur, who finished runner-up to Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam in February.

“It’s probably a week I didn’t really expect. I came into Mexico not feeling my best and just kept telling myself to keep giving myself chances. I think today I played my best match of the tournament by far.

“Acapulco has been a very good place for me and my tennis career. First time I’ve won an ATP 500, first time I’ve defended a title in my career. I feel at home here.”

The world No 9 drew first blood for a 2-1 lead in the opening set as sixth-seeded Norwegian Ruud, who battled through tough three-setters against Ben Shelton and Holger Rune in the previous two rounds, appeared slightly off the pace.

But, as he did in those matches, Ruud responded strongly to grab an early break in the second set, only for De Minaur to pull level at 2-2 before getting his nose in front in the seventh game with a stinging forehand winner.

With the momentum swinging his way, De Minaur wrapped up the match with a solid service game and celebrated being the first man to retain the Acapulco title in 12 years.

De Minaur will put any further partying on ice, however, as he said he would jet off to San Diego where his girlfriend Katie Boulter of Britain will play in the final against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

“I’m looking forward to that,” he added.

Reuters

Novak Djokovic to return to Indian Wells after long absence

Also set to play are Rafa Nadal,  reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz and Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner
Sport
3 weeks ago

Saudis cite female empowerment in dispute over WTA Finals

Ambassador slams ‘Western-centric’ pushback over mooted hosting of Women’s Tennis Association event
Sport
1 month ago

Kyrgios vows not to represent Australia at Paris Olympics

Mercurial tennis star describes way he was treated before Rio  Games as a disgrace
Sport
1 month ago
