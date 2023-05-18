Sport / Other Sport

Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro

Germany gets his first Grand Tour stage win

18 May 2023 - 19:52 MARTYN HERMAN
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

After a Giro d’Italia pockmarked by crashes, dreadful weather, sickness and abandonments, stage 12 from Bra to Rivoli on Thursday offered much-needed respite before the serious business kicks in again.

The 185km route, featuring two climbs, offered the perfect day for the GC (general classification) contenders to stay safe and allow riders in the breakaways to have their day in the sunshine.

And so they did, with the stage coming down to a three-way sprint eventually taken comfortably by Germany’s Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) — his first Grand Tour stage win.

Latvia’s Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) was second with Australian Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) sitting up before the line to cross in third. Race leader Geraint Thomas finished several minutes back in the peloton along with the remaining GC contenders.

The fight for the Maglia Rosa will resume in earnest on Friday as the race hits the Alps for the first time this year, crossing the Swiss border with a summit finish at the ski resort of Crans Montana.

Denz was part of a five-rider attack from the front of a large breakaway group with just over 90km remaining.

Italy’s Alessandro Tonelli was then dropped near the top of the 9km Colle Braida climb, leaving the trio of Denz, Skujins and Brewick to contest the victory. On the flat finish in Rivoli, Denz hit the front first and Skujins could make no impression as the German roared in celebration as he crossed the line.

“On the last climb, I was on my very limit. I barely made it over the top,” Denz, who grimaced his way up the slopes, said. “Once I achieved that, obviously everything came back together. I also have quite a fast finish and that saved me in the end. I’m over the moon right now.”

Reuters

Pascal Ackermann sprints to Giro stage 11 win

Former champion Tao Geoghegan Hart crashes out of ride to Tortona
Sport
1 day ago

Remco Evenepoel reclaims Giro lead with close time trial win

The Belgian finishes in 41min 24sec, 1sec ahead of Geraint Thomas and 2sec clear of Tao Geoghegan Hart
Sport
4 days ago

SA’s De Bod proves a point at the Giro

His journey has taken him from a teenage talent to leading a race on the biggest stage of all
Sport
1 week ago

Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d’Italia, Leknessund takes lead

Leading pair in seven-man breakaway, then charge ahead on climb near finish line
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Local football preview: Pirates favoured to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Bayern hoping for Dortmund slip-up to clinch ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Boks’ preparations shifting up a gear
Sport / Rugby
5.
Tiger’s text inspires DeChambeau to Bay Hill ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pascal Ackermann sprints to Giro stage 11 win

Sport / Other Sport

Denz wins stage on rare calm day at Giro

Sport / Other Sport

Remco Evenepoel reclaims Giro lead with close time trial win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.