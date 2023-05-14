Remco Evenepoel reclaims Giro lead with close time trial win

Downside data surprises have lifted recession chances, with safe-haven flows cushioning the bullion, analyst says
Bengaluru — Prerace favourite Remco Evenepoel claimed victory in a rain-affected Giro d’Italia stage nine on Sunday, a 35km individual time trial, to retake the leader’s “maglia rosa” pink jersey.
The Belgian finished in 41min 24sec, 1sec ahead of Geraint Thomas and 2sec clear of Thomas’ Ineos Grenadiers teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart.
“I don’t think I paced it very well. I started too fast and my second part wasn’t that great. I found some better legs in the technical part because I could recover a bit,” Evenepoel said.
“I wasn’t feeling too well in the second part with the headwind. It’s another stage win but it wasn’t my best time trial. To go to the mountains with the advantage I have now is pretty good, but Ineos for sure will have some plans to attack me.
“But we have a strong team and a lot of confidence. Tomorrow I will have to recover well because my last two stages weren’t my best days. First I want to enjoy this victory.”
Second ITT and second win after a great battle!🔥💪🏻🚀🇧🇪Tomorrow it's time to recover as good as possible and we'll be back on Tuesday in the Maglia Rosa! 💗🇮🇹
Overnight leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) relinquished his advantage in the overall standings, where Evenepoel now has a 45sec lead over Thomas, while triple Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic, who finished 17sec behind Evenepoel on Sunday, is in third.
Geoghegan Hart and Joao Almeida are fourth and fifth.
“It’s nice to be getting better, but to be so close to the win hurts,” Welshman Thomas said. “It’s good to be in it anyway. Myself and Tao, right up there, looks good for the next part of the race.”
Ineos Grenadiers were without two-time time trial world champion Filippo Ganna after the Italian tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of stage eight.
Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday’s stage 10 is a 196km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio, which features a long climb before a fast-running, technical descent.
Reuters
