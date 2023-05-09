Paret-Peintre wins stage four of Giro d’Italia, Leknessund takes lead

An unexpected rise in US oil inventories has sparked demand concerns, while investors await US inflation data
AG2R Citroen rider Aurelien Paret-Peintre dug deep and launched a late attack to win stage four of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, while Andreas Leknessund seized the leader’s maglia rosa jersey from Remco Evenepoel.
After an action-packed start to the stage, a seven-man group including Paret-Peintre and Leknessund (Team DSM) engineered a breakaway at the 79km mark and gradually built a lead which was over 5min at one point of the 175km ride from Venosa to Lago Laceno.
The duo of Paret-Peintre and Leknessund expertly charged ahead of their pursuers on a steep climb close to the finish to cross the line comfortably, while Toms Skujins (Trek — Segafredo) pipped Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) by millimetres to third.
“My main objective this year was the Giro. I trained a lot for this day, for these weeks,” Paret-Peintre said.
“We knew today was the day for a breakaway, so we came here to take a stage victory. I knew I was faster than Leknessund, so we collaborated until the end. And he took the maglia rosa, so everyone is happy I think.”
Leknessund’s rise into the lead was part of a shake-up in the overall standings, with the Norwegian now 28sec ahead of Evenepoel in second, while Frenchman Paret-Peintre moved up to third.
It was no surprise, however, that Evenepoel and his Soudal — Quick-Step team relinquished the jersey as they will bide their time and the Belgian will still be among the favourites to claim overall victory.
“I came here to go for stages. That was also the goal for today, but I realised that the pink was also possible,” Leknessund said. “My legs were hurting so much, but it's super special to be in the pink.
“Only Knut Knudsen from Norway had it before me but looking at who had the Maglia Rosa in the past few days and the impact of this jersey it's a great day in my career.”
Portugal’s Joao Almeida and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia are third and fourth.
Wednesday’s stage five is a 171km ride from Atripalda to Salerno, featuring numerous climbs before a flat finish.
Reuters
