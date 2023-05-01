Talor Gooch becomes first back-to-back LIV winner

Prices leapt from just above $900/oz in late-February to $1,132.17 on April 21 — the highest in more than a year
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
‘The process of re-examining our time frames is not a reversal of our position on the just energy transition’
Tussle for power leaves SA’s biggest metro leaderless for two more days
Gold Field to spend at least R8bn for 50% stake in Windfall gold project
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Karatsev overpowers fellow Russian Medvedev to reach his first Masters quarterfinal
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
Talor Gooch birdied the first playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sergio Garcia and become the young tour’s first back-to-back winner at the LIV Golf Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club.
Gooch and Spain’s Garcia both shot four-under-par 67 in the final round and weathered a one-hour storm delay to finish at 17 under through 54 holes. Both birdied the par-five 18th to set up the playoff, also at No 18.
Gooch, who won last week’s LIV title at Adelaide in Australia, took an aggressive line and nearly put his tee shot in the water before finding the green on his second shot and two-putting for birdie.
After his second shot landed in a greenside bunker, Garcia found the rough on his difficult third shot and then was unable to hole out the birdie chip to extend the match.
“It’s one of those days that I’ll remember,” Gooch said. “I grew up watching Sergio. He’s one of the greatest golfers of this generation. To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I’ll never forget.”
Brooks Koepka also shot a 67 on Sunday to finish in solo third at 16 under. Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent (67) placed fourth at 15 under, with Chile’s Mito Pereira (66) another shot back in fifth place.
Gooch, 31, joined Koepka as the circuit’s only two-time winners. With his $4m payday on Sunday, Gooch has now earned $19.6m in 13 LIV starts.
Gooch also lifted the team trophy as his RangeGoats GC earned their first team title at 37 under, beating Garcia’s Fireballs GC by three strokes.
‘Matter of time’
“We’ve been talking about being up there on the podium,” Gooch said. “I’ve been telling them how much I’m going to spray ’em in the face with champagne for a long time now. We knew it was coming and it was only a matter of time.”
The RangeGoats became the seventh different team to win an LIV Golf event, and the fifth in as many events this season. Gooch’s teammates were captain Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters of Belgium.
“Thank you for stepping up and wanting to be part of the Goats,” Watson said as he stood with his teammates. “This is an honour and a privilege to be here and be alongside these guys. It’s special. They wanted to be on the team. They wanted to be on my team.”
When severe weather halted play for an hour with four holes to play, the RangeGoats trailed the Fireballs by one stroke. Once play resumed, Varner provided two key birdies as part of his six-under 65. One of those birdies was a chip-in on his restart hole.
“Every time we had a delay this week,” Varner said, “Bubba was like, ‘Hey, give me some good shots.’ And I walked up to the table and I said, ‘I’m going to walk over there and I’m going to chip this in after we go back.’ And that’s what happened.”
Field Level Media
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Talor Gooch becomes first back-to-back LIV winner
With his $4m payday on Sunday, Gooch has now earned $19.6m in 13 LIV starts
Talor Gooch birdied the first playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sergio Garcia and become the young tour’s first back-to-back winner at the LIV Golf Singapore event at Sentosa Golf Club.
Gooch and Spain’s Garcia both shot four-under-par 67 in the final round and weathered a one-hour storm delay to finish at 17 under through 54 holes. Both birdied the par-five 18th to set up the playoff, also at No 18.
Gooch, who won last week’s LIV title at Adelaide in Australia, took an aggressive line and nearly put his tee shot in the water before finding the green on his second shot and two-putting for birdie.
After his second shot landed in a greenside bunker, Garcia found the rough on his difficult third shot and then was unable to hole out the birdie chip to extend the match.
“It’s one of those days that I’ll remember,” Gooch said. “I grew up watching Sergio. He’s one of the greatest golfers of this generation. To go and battle with him and come out on top is something I’ll never forget.”
Brooks Koepka also shot a 67 on Sunday to finish in solo third at 16 under. Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent (67) placed fourth at 15 under, with Chile’s Mito Pereira (66) another shot back in fifth place.
Gooch, 31, joined Koepka as the circuit’s only two-time winners. With his $4m payday on Sunday, Gooch has now earned $19.6m in 13 LIV starts.
Gooch also lifted the team trophy as his RangeGoats GC earned their first team title at 37 under, beating Garcia’s Fireballs GC by three strokes.
‘Matter of time’
“We’ve been talking about being up there on the podium,” Gooch said. “I’ve been telling them how much I’m going to spray ’em in the face with champagne for a long time now. We knew it was coming and it was only a matter of time.”
The RangeGoats became the seventh different team to win an LIV Golf event, and the fifth in as many events this season. Gooch’s teammates were captain Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters of Belgium.
“Thank you for stepping up and wanting to be part of the Goats,” Watson said as he stood with his teammates. “This is an honour and a privilege to be here and be alongside these guys. It’s special. They wanted to be on the team. They wanted to be on my team.”
When severe weather halted play for an hour with four holes to play, the RangeGoats trailed the Fireballs by one stroke. Once play resumed, Varner provided two key birdies as part of his six-under 65. One of those birdies was a chip-in on his restart hole.
“Every time we had a delay this week,” Varner said, “Bubba was like, ‘Hey, give me some good shots.’ And I walked up to the table and I said, ‘I’m going to walk over there and I’m going to chip this in after we go back.’ And that’s what happened.”
Field Level Media
LALI STANDER: A collision between LIV defectors and PGA loyalists? Let’s hope not
Brooks Koepka secures second LIV title by one shot
Howell seizes $4m winner’s prize at LIV season opener
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US golfer Tony Finau holds off Jon Rahm to win Mexico Open
Enthusiastic Adelaide fans make LIV Golf event a success
LALI STANDER: Violins for Rahm and karma for Koepka
This one was for Seve, says Rahm after Masters triumph
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.