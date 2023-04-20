LALI STANDER: Violins for Rahm and karma for Koepka

Further interest-rate hikes across many global markets remain likely
His victory was 'proof that golfing gods do exist'
In the aftermath of a Major, I always spend a few hours perusing the blogs of the really gifted and knowledgeable golf writers; the guys who were on site and in the thick of things.
I enjoy reading their assessments of the end result and the goings-on behind the scenes — the stuff we, Joe Public, stuck in front of a small screen watching the action unfold thousands of miles away, never hear about.
I used to trawl social media to pick up on the exquisite gossip and interesting factoids, but even for someone who daily works on various social media channels, the assault on steroids around this year’s Masters became totally unbearable. So much so that I quite literally un-twittered myself after the Par 3 contest and waited to enjoy the many curious musings in the Masters post mortems.
At the centre of most was the undeniably sublime final round and victory of 2023 champion Jon Rahm, and what his triumph meant to him, to Spanish golf and, of course, the PGA Tour loyalists.
There were as many musings about Tiger’s long walk spoiled by the weather.
On the eve of the Masters, the 15-time Major winner was optimistic. “I think my game is better than it was last year at this time. I think my endurance is better,” Woods said.
What we can’t see on television is the elevation changes and with the weather, that’s what really took him out of commission. The 55m drop from the highest point at the first hole, to the lowest point at Rae’s Creek in front of the 12th is about the overall height of Niagara Falls ... that’s like hiking up and down a long flight of stairs 40 times in one day.
At 21, when he won his first Masters, Woods easily handled the hilly terrain. Hell, even after surgeries, he coped pretty well when he won his fifth title in 2019. The 47-year-old made his 22nd consecutive Masters cut being cheered on by spectators and viewers around the world, but let’s be honest — no matter whether you’re a Tiger fan or not, no-one wants to see that kind of struggle. Watching him take one painful step after another was like watching a thriller — you keep looking away, hoping when you look back the worst would be over.
Another popular topic was Karma. And here, surprisingly, the traditionalists, fundamentalists and progressives were aligned, for once.
Beware the turning wheel when you disregard the game’s honour, values and integrity.
When the sun finally rose over Augusta on the final day, Brookes Koepka led by four strokes. Three days earlier, during his first round, there was an incident when his caddie had told a playing partner’s caddie what club Koepka had hit for his 2nd at the 15th hole. Sharing information violates one of golf’s basic principles and when he was presented with video evidence, you expect a player of Koepka’s stature and experience to invoke a two-shot penalty on himself.
He didn’t. His first round 65 stood and Koepka lost some serious respect from golf writers and fans. That respect was piled on Rahm, who came from behind to win. Call it old-fashioned, but those who treasure the value system, the integrity and honesty at the heart of this sport, felt vindicated. “There is the proof that golfing gods do exist,” penned esteemed golf writer Michael Bamberger (from The Fire Pit Collective).
Did Rahm give it a thought? Probably not. He had a tough enough job on his hands.
When play resumed on Sunday, the two men had 30 holes to play, and the Spaniard was four shots behind. At the first hole — the seventh — Koepka made par and Rahm made birdie. The lead was halved, and it was game on.
Cue the violins. Rahm donned the iconic green jacket on the 40th anniversary of the beloved Seve Ballesteros’ second win in 1983. The fourth Spaniard to win following Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.
I certainly was stoked to see Rahm in the winner’s circle at Augusta. I love seeing an in-form player rise to the occasion in a Major. And that is why I loved seeing Phil Mickelson’s Sunday charge to tie for second. He may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but at 53 he is showing no sign of slowing down, and boy, can the guy produce when the pressure is on.
In his speech, Rahm concluded: “The history of the game is the big reason why I play.”
LALI STANDER: Violins for Rahm and karma for Koepka
