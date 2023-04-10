This one was for Seve, says Rahm after Masters triumph

Investors mull over mixed signals, which indicate mild price increases but still-strong underlying inflation
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
Minister’s counsel says the decision to stop the blanket exemptions for holders of the permits was a policy decision, not a legal one
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
National Public Radio joins the BBC in objecting to the ‘state-affiliated media’ label
Severe power cuts, interest rate hikes and sticky inflation are ‘holding the economy at ransom’
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
German 13th seed wins second match in first appearance on red dirt since his serious injury in French Open last year
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
Augusta — Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through.
Rahm’s triumph, his second Major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot’s second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros’s 66th birthday.
“Still really hasn’t sinked in yet. I’m looking at the scores, and I still think I have a couple more holes left to win,” said Rahm, who looked to the sky with his hands in prayer after his winning putt. “Can't really say anything else. This one was for Seve. He was up there helping, and help he did.”
Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011, inspired a generation of golfers in his country and counted two Masters titles among his five Major championships.
Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by two shots entering the final round and needed four holes to close the gap, pulled ahead at the par-three sixth and never relinquished the lead.
The Spaniard, whose last Major triumph came at the 2021 US Open, was a pre-tournament favourite at Augusta National but was unaware of the significance of what day the final round fell on until he arrived on site.
“I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year, and I just didn’t want to buy into it too much,” said Rahm, who will reclaim top spot in the world rankings.
The tournament did not begin as planned for Rahm, who made a disastrous start with a four-putt double-bogey on his first hole on Thursday but he refused to let that moment define his week.
Rahm, who has said Ballesteros is the reason he took up golf and that he dreamed of matching everything he achieved in the sport, was the sentimental favourite when he set out in the final pairing with Koepka.
“I kept hearing, ‘Seve! Seve! Seve! Do it for Seve!’ I heard that the entire back nine,” said Rahm.
“That might have been the hardest thing to control today, is the emotion of knowing what it could be if I were to win; that might have been the hardest thing.”
With victory all but sewn up, Rahm pulled his drive into the trees on the last and hit a provisional. He then did his best impression of Ballesteros, who earned a reputation as the game’s all-time escape artist, and got up and down for par.
“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it’s incredibly meaningful,” said Rahm.
“To finish it off the way I did — an unusual par, very much a Seve par, it was in a non-purposeful way, a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today, and it was a great Sunday.” Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
This one was for Seve, says Rahm after Masters triumph
Winner says he felt the presence of Ballesteros
Augusta — Spaniard Jon Rahm captured the biggest win of his career at the Masters on Sunday and said he felt the presence of his idol, the late Seve Ballesteros, helping pull him through.
Rahm’s triumph, his second Major title, was made extra special given it came on the 40th anniversary of his compatriot’s second win at Augusta National and on what would have been Ballesteros’s 66th birthday.
“Still really hasn’t sinked in yet. I’m looking at the scores, and I still think I have a couple more holes left to win,” said Rahm, who looked to the sky with his hands in prayer after his winning putt. “Can't really say anything else. This one was for Seve. He was up there helping, and help he did.”
Ballesteros, who died of brain cancer in 2011, inspired a generation of golfers in his country and counted two Masters titles among his five Major championships.
Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by two shots entering the final round and needed four holes to close the gap, pulled ahead at the par-three sixth and never relinquished the lead.
The Spaniard, whose last Major triumph came at the 2021 US Open, was a pre-tournament favourite at Augusta National but was unaware of the significance of what day the final round fell on until he arrived on site.
“I was told a lot of things about why this could be the year, and I just didn’t want to buy into it too much,” said Rahm, who will reclaim top spot in the world rankings.
The tournament did not begin as planned for Rahm, who made a disastrous start with a four-putt double-bogey on his first hole on Thursday but he refused to let that moment define his week.
Rahm, who has said Ballesteros is the reason he took up golf and that he dreamed of matching everything he achieved in the sport, was the sentimental favourite when he set out in the final pairing with Koepka.
“I kept hearing, ‘Seve! Seve! Seve! Do it for Seve!’ I heard that the entire back nine,” said Rahm.
“That might have been the hardest thing to control today, is the emotion of knowing what it could be if I were to win; that might have been the hardest thing.”
With victory all but sewn up, Rahm pulled his drive into the trees on the last and hit a provisional. He then did his best impression of Ballesteros, who earned a reputation as the game’s all-time escape artist, and got up and down for par.
“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it’s incredibly meaningful,” said Rahm.
“To finish it off the way I did — an unusual par, very much a Seve par, it was in a non-purposeful way, a testament to him, and I know he was pulling for me today, and it was a great Sunday.” Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Woods joins McIlroy in favour of golf ball rollback
Mickelson stoked to be back at Masters
Cameron Smith wants LIV players to show well at Masters
Sam Burns wins WGC-Match Play in undefeated week
LALI STANDER: Rolling the ball back for bombers will restore long-iron spice
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.