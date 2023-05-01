When the going gets tough, the tough go second-hand

Market activity was muted on Friday due to the long weekend
Second-hand luxury goods had a stigma attached to them when Michael Zahariev and Luke Calitz started selling preowned handbags and shoes online seven years ago through their brand Luxity.
These days Luxity sells 600 items a month online and in four upmarket stores, including at Sandton City and the V&A Waterfront, with an average price of R12,000 and a monthly turnover of more than R7m.
The second-hand luxury goods market is growing in SA as people discover the benefits of second-hand designer goods, says Zahariev. Reasons for buying them include being able to afford a preowned brand, support a local store or promote sustainability — the longer an item is used the lower its carbon footprint and the less manufacturing waste it produces.
A pair of designer label glasses can start at R2,000, but the store at the Waterfront sells second-hand designer handbags with price tags as high as R250,000.
“There is a growing demand” for second-hand designer goods, says Toni Tamaris of The Changing Room, an online and Cape Town in-store seller of designer-label clothing, shoes and bags. “The very act of purchasing a second-hand item has become much more mainstream.”
Tamaris says customers like to collect older, out-of-stock pieces such as an item designed by the late Gianni Versace. Many Louis Vuitton collectors prefer the way the company’s older bags were made, she says. And when there is a reissue of an older-style item, the original version increases in value.
Another trend driving second-hand sales is that bags from Chanel or Hermes are not sold in SA, meaning there is a waiting list for such items bought abroad and put on sale in SA.
The prices of preowned luxury goods have risen in the past seven years, says Zahariev. A Louis Vuitton handbag, Luxity’s most popular brand, will sell at 70% of its initial value, up from 50% a few years ago. As a store assistant at the V&A branch says, buying labels makes people feel good.
In SA, the luxury goods market is driven by not just wealthy consumers but also middle-income consumers who are highly aspirational.
The new luxury market is also growing, according to market intelligence and consumer insight agency Euromonitor International. Consultant Rubab Abdoolla says: “The luxury market grew double digits in SA in 2022, despite a weak economy. Consumers who drive the luxury goods market tend to be less price sensitive to challenging market environments.”
Echoing retail owners, Abdoolla says: “In SA, the luxury goods market is driven by not just wealthy consumers but also middle-income consumers who are highly aspirational.” Often consumers buy such products on credit.
Zahariev agrees with this sentiment. Most of Luxity’s consumers pay for goods over two months.
Once a woman rushed into a Luxity store with three Chanel handbags begging for instant cash. She had crashed her boyfriend’s Porsche while he was away — even though he had asked her not to drive it. Having found a panel beater, she needed to hide the cost of fixing it. Luxity bought the three bags for R50,000.
Over the years, counterfeits have become more sophisticated.
Cape Town resident Katie Pearse studied fashion in London and the only way she could afford designer goods was to buy second-hand in a much bigger preowned luxury market in the UK. On return to SA she started the online store Desert Rose, selling goods on consignment for a commission.
Authentication
“I love the authentication side of the business,” says Pearse. Many fakes are initially very convincing. She has had to tell people bringing in gifts in the form of Louis Vuitton bags that they are actually fake.
“It’s a horrible thing to have to send the email saying, I’m terribly sorry, but unfortunately your item hasn’t passed the authentication test.”
If Pearse is unsure about the legitimacy of an item, she uses an online service that can detect fakes from photographs using trained authenticators.
In the beginning, Zahariev says, it was easier to detect fakes as counterfeit manufacturers would not get the factory, location or date codes correct. But as counterfeits got better, Luxity has had to develop various authentication techniques.
“We go as far as looking at the materials under the microscope to make sure that it’s the correct type of stitching, and the number of threads in the stitches is correct. There’s a lot of details that each brand will get exactly the same all the time, which fakes sometimes get wrong.”
The trick in growing their businesses is finding people to sell genuine second-hand goods. Zahariev says the wealthy sell goods to clear the clutter in their cupboards or make space for new items. Sometimes people want to ditch a gift from a former partner.
Pearse, whose business is two years old, has noticed an interest in children’s designer clothing, with items often in very good condition, having been worn once or twice. “It is quite exciting because there seems to be potential for a big market of luxury kids’ goods in SA.”
childk@businesslive.co.za
RETAIL
When the going gets tough, the tough go second-hand
Used designer handbags go for as much as R250,000 in a store at the V&A Waterfront
