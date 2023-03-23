Varsfontein Stud youngsters can shine in Protea Stakes

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter of SouthernCross Capital
Year after year, Varsfontein Stud produces quality thoroughbreds, and the trend is set to continue in 2023. The Paarl operation holds the ace in their stallion, Gimmethegreenlight, and his progeny are likely to dominate Saturday’s Protea Stakes at Turffontein.
There are three of Gimmethegreenlight’s offspring in the grade 3 race — two of them, Gimmeanotherchance and Lucky Lad, bred at Varsfontein.
The other is the Mike and Adam Azzie-trained filly, Amber Rock. Gaynor Rupert must have been surprised when told the stable wanted to take on the colts rather than contest the Pretty Polly Stakes.
Bookmakers reacted by pricing up Amber Rock as the 18-10 favourite for the 1,100m contest.
With the Colorado King Stakes looking a benefit for the Sean Tarry stable, it’s the two-year-old races which are fascinating, and the former champion trainer has two strong contenders in the Protea in Lucky Lad and The Africa House.
Kentucky-based Anthony Beck went to R850,000 to secure Lucky Lad at last year’s National Yearling Sales. The colt’s name then was Rudolph The Founder, but he presumably didn’t fancy that and changed it to Lucky Lad.
Richard Fourie got Lucky Lad home in a photo-finish on his recent debut and retains the ride. Stablemate Gimmeanotherchance,this column’s selection, was touched off on his debut, and the performance suggested the R800,000 he cost Khaya Stables might be money well spent.
The Africa House, third favourite in ante post betting, overcame a slow start to win on debut in February. Gavin Lerena takes over from Kabelo Matsunyane.
So what to make of Amber Rock? The Azzies don’t rate their geese as swans so presumably yet another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny has been catching pigeons in home gallops.
Ripple Effect, a daughter of Erupt, falls into the same category as Amber Rock with Ashley Fortune opting to take on the boys rather than run in the Pretty Polly Stakes. The filly faces her toughest test on her fourth start.
To be honest, it was disappointing to see Ziyasha’s name in the line-up as Clinton Binda’s youngster had been pencilled in for a decent wager in the maidens after a good run on debut earlier this month. This is a tough ask for the Hollywood-owned gelding.
So this looks like the race of the meeting. Gimmeanotherchance is the selection to beat Lucky Lad, Amber Rock and The Africa House. A win for the youngster would be timely as Varsfontein are offering his half-sister by Master Of My Fate at next month’s National Yearling Sales.
As the early betting suggests, the Pretty Polly Stakes is wide open with six of the eight runners having won one race. Punters are going to have to load up in the jackpot and Pick Six.
Elegant Ice was particularly impressive on debut and should go well for back-in-SA Craig Zackey while all of Exchange Student, Leaving Las Vegas, Midnight Fusion and Mist In Scotland will have their supporters.
Mike de Kock further complicates matters by running a newcomer in Woman Of Power, a well-bred daughter of Vercingetorix.
A good run by Ripple Effect in the Protea Stakes would be a boost for Exchange Student. It’s in the filly’s favour that Keagan De Melo rides the daughter of Trippi for the third time.
It’s a race to watch rather than risk the rent money on and — as a selection has to be made — the vote goes to Midnight Fusion to beat Exchange Student and Elegant Ice.
Fourie rides Midnight Fusion, and he will be looking forward to partnering Nebraas for the sixth time in the grade 2 Colorado King Stakes. His mount is 2kg better off this time with stablemate, Litigation.
Craig Zackey — not S’manga Khumalo — has got the call to partner Desert Miracle in the fourth race and even 62kg should not stop the four-year-old posting her sixth career win. This is a prep run for the Empress Club Stakes.
Khumalo rides the favourite, Avoontoast, in the third race and the advice here is to take the boxed exacta with the impeccably bred Call To Glory who has the advantage of a good draw.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (3) Sweet Pepper (2) Sheela (1) May Queen (5) Vivacious Spirit
2nd Race: (1) Mo The Man (2) Gimme A Diamond (3) Fast Duty (4) Labrausco
3rd Race: (7) Call To Glory (6) Avoontoast (1) Keep The Fort (8) Have A Party
4th Race: (1) Desert Miracle (7) Feather Boa (4) Humdinger (6) Homely Girl
5th Race: (4) Gimmeanotherchance (1) Lucky Lad (7) Amber Rock (2) The Africa House
6th Race: (5) Midnight Fusion (2) Exchange Student (1) Elegant Ice (4) Leaving Las Vegas
7th Race: (2) Nebraas (3) Litigation (1) Second Base (5) Johnny Hero
8th Race: (4) Rosy Lemon (1) Little Prince (3) Futurewolff (5) Prime Example
9th Race: (5) Pinch Hit (4) Millahue (1) Expeditioner (7) Cornwall
