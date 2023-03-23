National / Labour

Saccawu to start 10-day strike at Makro stores

The retail group says few union members support the strike and that there has been a spike in resignations from the union since the planned action was announced

23 March 2023 - 14:32 Luyolo Mkentane

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) is set to embark on a 10-day strike at Massmart-owned Makro stores across the country from Friday in a bid to force the company to accede to its demand for higher wages.

Saccawu, an affiliate of labour federation Cosatu, is demanding an across-the-board pay increase of either R900 or 12%, whichever is greater; a minimum wage of R8,000 a month; a R100 uniform allowance; a moratorium on retrenchments; 13th cheques to be made separate from December salaries; an improved commission for salespersons; and an increase in working hours from 160 to 195 a month...

