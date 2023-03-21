Record KZN prize money may lure Cape and Gauteng raiders

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
SA’s economy must become people-driven and not government driven
Region faces emergency as manufacturers battle to achieve targets, says business chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Prices have not yet increased enough to cover the costs of load-shedding
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
The company has agreed to monitoring for two years, during which their compliance will be assessed, the government says
The captain is upbeat, as many players from the Mamelodi club have cut their teeth in tough continental campaigns
This hotel’s location is a perfect springboard for discovering what Time Out rates as one of the 33 coolest streets in the world
For Cape and Gauteng trainers uncertain whether to make the journey for the Champions season in KwaZulu-Natal, this may sway them to make the trip. Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets have announced that feature races — which comprise 13 grade 1s — will offer more than R29m in prize money.
Importantly for many owners and trainers, R24m will be paid out for the minor races during this period.
Speaking on behalf of Gold Circle, CEO Michel Nairac said: “At this time, when horse racing is facing many challenges, we are delighted that the status of our Champions Season has not only been retained, but it has also been enhanced. Of course, this would not have been possible without the generous support of our loyal headline sponsor and partner, Hollywoodbets.
“All stakeholders are indebted to Hollywoodbets for their continued backing and belief.”
In a media release, Gold Circle stated that “with all the Covid protocols and regulations now firmly behind us, racegoers can look forward to a Champions Season of high-quality horse racing, with visitors descending on KZN from all around the country”.
The R5m Durban July remains the most sought-after and valuable prize. Cousin Casey is the current favourite with the sponsors.
While the KZN-based sports betting operator can boast 400 wins in SA racing, their foray to Cheltenham last week ended in disappointment with their two runners, Gust Of Wind (Triumph Hurdle) and Il Etait Temps (Supreme Novices Hurdle), having to settle for fourth and fifth places in their respective races.
Il Etait Temps — backed in from 13-2 to 9-2 on the first day of the festival — was let down by his jumping. His failure was a rare blip for Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who again took the meeting by storm with five grade 1 wins.
Gold Circle announced significant increases for the following important graded races:
1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge (Grade 1) from R1.25m to R1.75m.
2 Daily News 2000 (grade 1) from R1m to R1.5m.
3 HKJC Champions Cup (grade 1) from R1m to R1.25m.
4 Garden Province Stakes (grade 1) from R1m to R1.25m.
5 Woolavington 2000 (grade 1) from R750,000 to R1m.
6 The Gold Cup 3,200m (grade 3) from R750,000 to R1m.
7 Premiers Champion Stakes 2-year-olds (grade 1) from R500,000 to R700,000.
8 Thekwini Stakes 2-year-old fillies (grade 1) from R500,000 to R700,000.
In addition, the following grade 2 races have had their stake increased from R400,000 to R500,000:
1 World Sport Betting Guineas.
2 Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes.
3 Post Merchants.
The Gold Cup meeting has been moved from Saturday, July 29, to Sunday, July 30. This has been agreed because the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot Racecourse in England has been moved to July 29.
Both of these elite race meetings are “World Pool” events and the Hong Kong Jockey Club has requested that the meetings take place on consecutive days rather than simultaneously.
“Given the status and value of hosting a World Pool race meeting, the decision to move the Gold Cup to July 30 was a no-brainer,” Nairac said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Record KZN prize money may lure Cape and Gauteng raiders
Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets have announced that feature races, made up of 13 grade 1s, will now offer more than R29m in prize money
For Cape and Gauteng trainers uncertain whether to make the journey for the Champions season in KwaZulu-Natal, this may sway them to make the trip. Gold Circle and Hollywoodbets have announced that feature races — which comprise 13 grade 1s — will offer more than R29m in prize money.
Importantly for many owners and trainers, R24m will be paid out for the minor races during this period.
Speaking on behalf of Gold Circle, CEO Michel Nairac said: “At this time, when horse racing is facing many challenges, we are delighted that the status of our Champions Season has not only been retained, but it has also been enhanced. Of course, this would not have been possible without the generous support of our loyal headline sponsor and partner, Hollywoodbets.
“All stakeholders are indebted to Hollywoodbets for their continued backing and belief.”
In a media release, Gold Circle stated that “with all the Covid protocols and regulations now firmly behind us, racegoers can look forward to a Champions Season of high-quality horse racing, with visitors descending on KZN from all around the country”.
The R5m Durban July remains the most sought-after and valuable prize. Cousin Casey is the current favourite with the sponsors.
While the KZN-based sports betting operator can boast 400 wins in SA racing, their foray to Cheltenham last week ended in disappointment with their two runners, Gust Of Wind (Triumph Hurdle) and Il Etait Temps (Supreme Novices Hurdle), having to settle for fourth and fifth places in their respective races.
Il Etait Temps — backed in from 13-2 to 9-2 on the first day of the festival — was let down by his jumping. His failure was a rare blip for Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who again took the meeting by storm with five grade 1 wins.
Gold Circle announced significant increases for the following important graded races:
1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge (Grade 1) from R1.25m to R1.75m.
2 Daily News 2000 (grade 1) from R1m to R1.5m.
3 HKJC Champions Cup (grade 1) from R1m to R1.25m.
4 Garden Province Stakes (grade 1) from R1m to R1.25m.
5 Woolavington 2000 (grade 1) from R750,000 to R1m.
6 The Gold Cup 3,200m (grade 3) from R750,000 to R1m.
7 Premiers Champion Stakes 2-year-olds (grade 1) from R500,000 to R700,000.
8 Thekwini Stakes 2-year-old fillies (grade 1) from R500,000 to R700,000.
In addition, the following grade 2 races have had their stake increased from R400,000 to R500,000:
1 World Sport Betting Guineas.
2 Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes.
3 Post Merchants.
The Gold Cup meeting has been moved from Saturday, July 29, to Sunday, July 30. This has been agreed because the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot Racecourse in England has been moved to July 29.
Both of these elite race meetings are “World Pool” events and the Hong Kong Jockey Club has requested that the meetings take place on consecutive days rather than simultaneously.
“Given the status and value of hosting a World Pool race meeting, the decision to move the Gold Cup to July 30 was a no-brainer,” Nairac said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Lineker and Yeni-Jacobson cases have interesting similarities
Sycamore Sprint a nightmare for tipsters with so many vying for victory
Horse racing is the people’s sport, says Sithebe
SA punters back Il Etait Temps for win at Cheltenham
Trainer Marwing eyes another Derby win after Son Of Raj campaign
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.