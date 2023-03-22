Algiers the chief rival to Baffert’s star in $12m Dubai World Cup

Investors turn to the safe-haven asset amid expectations of a coming low-interest environment
ANC politicians’ refusal to buy only vehicles made in SA proves they don’t care about the country, its industry or its people
The suspended public protector faces impeachment proceedings for misconduct and incompetence
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
The International Aviation Women’s Association says accountability is needed to deliver gender parity in the industry where women hold just 13% of executive posts
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
The country aims to give more recognition to its Indigenous people, who have inhabited the continent for 60,000 years but are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution
Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
Can Country Grammar become only the second dual winner of the $12m Dubai World Cup when Bob Baffert’s star lines up for the grade 1 race at Meydan racecourse on Saturday?
That’s an intriguing question as Baffert again bids for a big payday for his American raiders.
The 2022 winner faces no easy task as he is opposed by Algiers who threw his hat in the ring for the huge first cheque when winning the grade 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 1 and 2. The sole European raider is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford.
UK bookmakers, Ladbrokes, quote County Grammar favourite at 5-2 with Algiers on offer at 3-1.
A total of $30.5m is up for grabs at the meeting with 12 countries represented on the highly international card.
Country Grammar heads a projected field of 14 for the $12m grade 1 Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline. Baffert’s charge faces tough opposition from an eight-strong Japanese challenge, which includes Japan Cup winner Vela Azul and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa.
The $6m grade 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic has also attracted a strong international line-up, with Arima Kinen winner Equinox facing seven other group 1 winners, including defending champion Shahryar and two from Hong Kong, Senor Toba and Russian Emperor.
A three-pronged UK attack is made up of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn and Neom Turf Cup winner Mostahdaf, while Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Westover represents trainer Ralph Beckett.
The $5m grade 1 Dubai Turf (sponsored by DP World) could see history if Lord North, who won the race outright in 2021 and dead heated with Panthalassa last year, can win it for a third time. His formidable bunch of rivals include four from Japan, including Vin De Garde, twice placed in this race, and Japanese Derby winner Do Deuce.
The $2m grade 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (sponsored by Nakheel) also features a defending champion in the Bhupat Seemar-trained Switzerland, who will attempt to become the third dual winner of the 1,200m dirt contest.
He is up against a strong team from the US, including Peter Miller’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint second CZ Rocket and grade 2 Amsterdam Stakes winner Gunite, for Steve Asmussen.
An international field heads to the turf for the $1.5m grade 1 Al Quoz Sprint (sponsored by Azizi Developments) including Australian grade 3 winner The Astrologist, for Troy and Leon Corstens, and the Hong Kong-trained pair of Sight Success and Duke Wai.
There are 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points up for grabs in the grade 2 UAE Derby, which Aidan O’Brien will seek to win for a fourth time with Cairo. Up against him are five for Japan, including Yoshito Yahagi’s Continuar, while Baffert sends Worcester to represent the US, with Doug O’Neill’s Tall Boy and Ah Jeez.
The longest race of the day is the grade 2 Dubai Gold Cup (sponsored by Al Tayer Motors), over 3,200m on turf. It welcomes back 2021 winner Subjectivist as part of a strong UK team, which also includes Ebor Handicap winner Trawlerman, while O’Brien sends grade 1 winner Broome from Ireland and Sisfahan travels over for German trainer Henk Grewe.
Vaal selections
1st Race: (4) On The Guest List (2) Impression (1) Maith An Cailin (3) Queen Britanna
2nd Race: (3) Banha Bridge (4) Great Affair (7) Angel’s Wish (5) Afraad
3rd Race: No Selection
4th Race: No Selection
5th Race: (8) Hazlo Grande (1) Puerto Plata (4) Wonderworld (11) Pink Diamond
6th Race: (1) Destiny Of Souls (4) Stratospheric (9) Raptor Island (2) Crimson King
7th Race: (13) Mr Molony (6) Vitellius (2) Golden Spoon (10) Sage King
8th Race: (7) Tre Amici (13) Clean Living (3) Laetitia’s Angel (10) Western Wishes
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Algiers the chief rival to Baffert’s star in $12m Dubai World Cup
Baffert again bids for a big payday for his American raiders
Can Country Grammar become only the second dual winner of the $12m Dubai World Cup when Bob Baffert’s star lines up for the grade 1 race at Meydan racecourse on Saturday?
That’s an intriguing question as Baffert again bids for a big payday for his American raiders.
The 2022 winner faces no easy task as he is opposed by Algiers who threw his hat in the ring for the huge first cheque when winning the grade 2 Maktoum Challenge Round 1 and 2. The sole European raider is trained by Simon and Ed Crisford.
UK bookmakers, Ladbrokes, quote County Grammar favourite at 5-2 with Algiers on offer at 3-1.
A total of $30.5m is up for grabs at the meeting with 12 countries represented on the highly international card.
Country Grammar heads a projected field of 14 for the $12m grade 1 Dubai World Cup, sponsored by Emirates Airline. Baffert’s charge faces tough opposition from an eight-strong Japanese challenge, which includes Japan Cup winner Vela Azul and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa.
The $6m grade 1 Longines Dubai Sheema Classic has also attracted a strong international line-up, with Arima Kinen winner Equinox facing seven other group 1 winners, including defending champion Shahryar and two from Hong Kong, Senor Toba and Russian Emperor.
A three-pronged UK attack is made up of the John and Thady Gosden-trained Emily Upjohn and Neom Turf Cup winner Mostahdaf, while Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby winner Westover represents trainer Ralph Beckett.
The $5m grade 1 Dubai Turf (sponsored by DP World) could see history if Lord North, who won the race outright in 2021 and dead heated with Panthalassa last year, can win it for a third time. His formidable bunch of rivals include four from Japan, including Vin De Garde, twice placed in this race, and Japanese Derby winner Do Deuce.
The $2m grade 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen (sponsored by Nakheel) also features a defending champion in the Bhupat Seemar-trained Switzerland, who will attempt to become the third dual winner of the 1,200m dirt contest.
He is up against a strong team from the US, including Peter Miller’s Breeders’ Cup Sprint second CZ Rocket and grade 2 Amsterdam Stakes winner Gunite, for Steve Asmussen.
An international field heads to the turf for the $1.5m grade 1 Al Quoz Sprint (sponsored by Azizi Developments) including Australian grade 3 winner The Astrologist, for Troy and Leon Corstens, and the Hong Kong-trained pair of Sight Success and Duke Wai.
There are 100 Kentucky Derby qualifying points up for grabs in the grade 2 UAE Derby, which Aidan O’Brien will seek to win for a fourth time with Cairo. Up against him are five for Japan, including Yoshito Yahagi’s Continuar, while Baffert sends Worcester to represent the US, with Doug O’Neill’s Tall Boy and Ah Jeez.
The longest race of the day is the grade 2 Dubai Gold Cup (sponsored by Al Tayer Motors), over 3,200m on turf. It welcomes back 2021 winner Subjectivist as part of a strong UK team, which also includes Ebor Handicap winner Trawlerman, while O’Brien sends grade 1 winner Broome from Ireland and Sisfahan travels over for German trainer Henk Grewe.
Vaal selections
1st Race: (4) On The Guest List (2) Impression (1) Maith An Cailin (3) Queen Britanna
2nd Race: (3) Banha Bridge (4) Great Affair (7) Angel’s Wish (5) Afraad
3rd Race: No Selection
4th Race: No Selection
5th Race: (8) Hazlo Grande (1) Puerto Plata (4) Wonderworld (11) Pink Diamond
6th Race: (1) Destiny Of Souls (4) Stratospheric (9) Raptor Island (2) Crimson King
7th Race: (13) Mr Molony (6) Vitellius (2) Golden Spoon (10) Sage King
8th Race: (7) Tre Amici (13) Clean Living (3) Laetitia’s Angel (10) Western Wishes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Record KZN prize money may lure Cape and Gauteng raiders
Lineker and Yeni-Jacobson cases have interesting similarities
Sycamore Sprint a nightmare for tipsters with so many vying for victory
Horse racing is the people’s sport, says Sithebe
SA punters back Il Etait Temps for win at Cheltenham
Trainer Marwing eyes another Derby win after Son Of Raj campaign
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.