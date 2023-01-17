Sport / Other Sport

Drak champ Andy Birkett still the man to beat

East London-based world champion says the race remains one of his favourites, and prizes training and racing on the uMzimkhulu River

17 January 2023 - 17:13 Dave MacLeod
Andy Birkett will be back to try and win a ninth consecutive title at the N3TC Drak Challenge on January 28-29. Picture: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/ANTHONY GROTE
Andy Birkett will be back to try and win a ninth consecutive title at the N3TC Drak Challenge on January 28-29. Picture: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/ANTHONY GROTE

Andy Birkett has confirmed he will be back on the start line for the N3TC Drak Challenge on January 28-29, aiming to extend his unbroken winning streak to a ninth successive title.

The East London-based world champion makes no bones about the Drak remaining one of his favourite events, and prizes the time training and racing on the clean uMzimkhulu River that runs through Underberg.

“It is one of my favourite places in the country.” said the Euro Steel team racer. “Every time I go down the river on a tripping session I pinch myself as I look around and see where we are paddling through.”

While Birkett will be spending the first two weeks of the new year in Underberg training on the river and enjoying a family holiday, he insists that he doesn’t dwell on trying to learn intricate lines down all the rapids.

“The river changes so much at different levels that I feel it is better to read it as you go,” he said.

“On race day the Drak always changes so you need to work on your river skills and just make good decisions.

“The start, up at Castleburn, is always such chaos and you can’t say the line you want to go on will be open, so you just have to make decisions as you go.”

MARK ETHERIDGE: To the water born: Hockly sisters scoop up medals

Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
Sport
3 months ago

Birkett said he was coming into the summer river racing season well rested since he scooped the marathon world title in Portugal in October.

“It’s been a forced rest in intermittent intervals since the world champs as I have been sick,” said Birkett. “I think that is my body’s way of saying it needs a bit of time off.

“It has been really nice getting onto the sea and spending time in my ski,” he added. “That also feels like a rest and a change of scenery.”

Birkett attributes his 2022 successes to a rethink on his paddling regime and the support and motivation from the Border training group he works with in East London.

“I have found myself in a good place and I am enjoying my paddling again. We’ve got a nice group going in East London that are all motivated and training towards specific goals, and you feed off that enthusiasm. I have also stepped into a coaching role which I am really enjoying and giving back a bit.

“The whole Drak weekend has become so enjoyable, with the trail run and the cycle race. It creates a great atmosphere.

“After day one we like to take the family and go horse riding and go to the water slides, so it becomes a great weekend away for our whole family,” he added.

READ MORE:

July winner Sparkling Water the forgotten horse in Cape Met

Many pundits focus on the chances of Make It Snappy and Cousin Casey
Sport
29 minutes ago

GAVIN RICH: Rugby can take a leaf out of SA20 as stars pull big crowds

The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
Opinion
1 day ago

Two new Proteas coaches put Nkwe’s plans in the spotlight

The appointments are his first calculated steps in reinvigorating and positioning the national side since taking over from Graeme Smith last June
Sport
23 hours ago

Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a new season

It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season
Life
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Two new Proteas coaches put Nkwe’s plans in the ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: At least our cricket bosses seem ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: SA Test cricket sizzles out into ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
‘It’s complex’: Jose Riveiro on working with a ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Birkett and Mackenzie to lead Dusi challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Another big weekend of Dusi action approaches

Sport / Other Sport

Perennial performer McGregor back for Drak Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.