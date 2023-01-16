GAVIN RICH: Rugby can take a leaf out of SA20 as stars pull big crowds

Optimism that Beijing's reopening from Covid-19 restrictions will lift fuel demand in the world's top crude importer keeps prices near 2023 highs
Little tangible progress is being made, particularly with regard to load-shedding and our transport and logistics systems
Government includes them on its scarce skills list as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
Ramaphosa is convening a meeting with leaders of political parties, the national energy crisis committee and the Eskom board
MTN, Renergen, Sasol, City Lodge, Purple Group, Sibanye, Shoprite and Santova are among the top shares of more than 203 entrants
A loan at cheaper rates would reward SA for progress and commitments already made
In 2023 the focus will be on getting hybrid work right, as well as employees’ wellbeing
Before the lunar new year holidays state media has been filled with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering supplies of drugs and equipment
The crowds are not returning to 15-man code matches in the numbers that used to make the big stadiums feel more populated than is the case now
This is a column about rugby, not cricket but there were two exposures to what used to be the main summer sport that got me thinking about the one that used to be played in the winter but now is played all year round.
The first was the opening SA20 at Newlands last Tuesday and the second was the next game at the venue on Friday. I love cricket, but the shortest format is my least-preferred version. That the opening game between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals prompted me to come back for more three days later was an endorsement of how enjoyable it was...
