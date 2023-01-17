Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a new season

Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Two civil society organisations launch legal action in a bid to hold the president accountable for not bringing ‘critical piece’ of legislation into operation
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Offices in the inner city of Johannesburg are seeing huge demand from small and big occupiers
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
First drop in 60 years points to India becoming the world’s most populous nation
Myriad highly prescriptive laws has reduced the possibility of teams going the distance with a full complement
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns on February 24, and Netflix has provided a first look at Season 5.
The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, accompanied by a short trailer.
The series’ fifth season will focus on the 2022 F1 racing season, which saw major rule changes with new car designs and cost caps aimed at producing closer racing and closing the gap between the richest and less well-funded teams.
The popular documentary has gained F1 many new followers by providing behind-the-scenes look into the high-powered sport. It has drawn new, younger fans to F1 and has boosted the sport’s popularity in the previously hard-to-crack American market.
However, it has been criticised by some drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, who accused the show of fabricating rivalries between drivers and placing conversations out of context.
It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
Formula 1: ‘Drive to Survive’ returns for a new season
It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season
Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns on February 24, and Netflix has provided a first look at Season 5.
The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, accompanied by a short trailer.
The series’ fifth season will focus on the 2022 F1 racing season, which saw major rule changes with new car designs and cost caps aimed at producing closer racing and closing the gap between the richest and less well-funded teams.
The popular documentary has gained F1 many new followers by providing behind-the-scenes look into the high-powered sport. It has drawn new, younger fans to F1 and has boosted the sport’s popularity in the previously hard-to-crack American market.
However, it has been criticised by some drivers, including double world champion Max Verstappen, who accused the show of fabricating rivalries between drivers and placing conversations out of context.
It has been confirmed that Drive to Survive will continue for a sixth season.
Reuters
Formula One calls for halt to online abuse of officials
Verstappen cuts Leclerc’s lead as he wins Miami Grand Prix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ferrari’s Mattia Binotto resigns, ending weeks of speculation
Cadillac and Andretti set to join Formula One
Governing body puts mufflers on F1 drivers
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.