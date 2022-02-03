Another big weekend of Dusi action approaches

This weekend spells the end of the MyLife Dusi Canoe Marathon qualifying season, with the Kindo Covers Dash ’n Crash on Saturday and the key Campbell’s Farm to Dusi Bridge race on Sunday being the final chances for paddlers to gain qualifying points and for the elite to earn crucial seeding points.

The KwaZulu-Natal Canoe Club organisers have moved this year’s Dash ’n Crash race to the Upper Umgeni so paddlers will paddle one race, as opposed to the traditional separate K1 and K2 races, but will still earn two qualifying points should they finish the 16km stretch from the Albert Falls picnic site to the Old Mill.

The Dash ’n Crash is also the third race of the Dusi Series, so there is a lot at stake for those crews who are hoping to challenge for overall series honours at the end of the Dusi in two weeks’ time.

Given the importance of this Saturday’s showdown, some of the top crews will be out to get in some good final preparation before the Dusi starts on February 17.

It will be an intense last few weeks leading up to the Dusi, with the N3TC Drak Challenge last weekend and then a full weekend of racing this weekend and the final weekend before the big one reserved for entrants getting a chance to test the day one portages at the traditional Dusi Open Day.

With the rains providing full river conditions for paddlers this weekend and with Albert Falls Dam spilling over for the first time in many years, the change in course has added fresh excitement to the popular race.

The uMsindusi River has been running high for the past month, so paddlers taking on the Campbell’s Farm to Dusi Bridge race — which covers the second half of the first stage of the Dusi — can be assured of a full and fast-flowing river, with the testing Guinea Fowl and Cabbage Tree portages central to the race.