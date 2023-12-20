Phil Salt of England celebrates reaching his second T20i hundred during the fourth T20 international match between West Indies and England at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, December 19 2023. Picture: ASHLEY ALLEN/GETTY IMAGES
Phil Salt century sets up England win against West Indies to square T20 series
Batsman smashes England’s highest T20 international total
Phil Salt smashed another magnificent century in England’s highest T20 international total as they squared the series with a romping 75-run win against West Indies in a spellbinding match in Tarouba on Tuesday.
Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England tore into the West Indies attack to make 267-3 — surpassing their previous highest T20 total of 241 against New Zealand in 2019.
Ten sixes flew off Salt’s bat as well as seven fours as he hit the highest total by an England men’s batsman in T20.
Captain Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone joined the party with quick-fire half centuries.
Salt also struck a belligerent 109 not out in the third match of the series to deny West Indies a 3-0 series lead.
In reply West Indies lost opener Brandon King off the opening ball bowled by Moeen Ali but reacted in dazzling fashion with some sensational hitting to stay above the required run rate though wickets fell at regular intervals.
Nicholas Pooran hit 20 off the first over after King's dismissal and made 39 off 15 balls before falling to a brilliant running catch by Harry Brook off Sam Curran's bowling.
Sherfane Rutherford also blazed away in spectacular fashion as West Indies brought up the 100 in the seventh over but their chase was doomed to failure as wickets tumbled.
Rutherford fell lbw to Rehan Ahmed for 36 off 15 deliveries and from then on their chances of an unlikely victory faded.
Andre Russell made sure West Indies went down swinging as he clouted 51 in a desperate last stand but was eventually out to a steepling catch by Brook to give Topley a third wicket.
England squared the series at 2-2 with one to play.
Reuters
Australia’s Starc and Cummins land record IPL deals
Australia’s Labuschagne cleared for second Test against Pakistan
Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out of the ODI series against India
