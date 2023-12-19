Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out of the ODI series against India

Andile Phehlukwayo. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/ICC via GETTY IMAGES
SA was dealt a blow after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international (ODI) series against India ahead of the second game, which is under way in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in SA’s paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.
Uncapped seamer Ottniel Baartman is also out of the squad with the same injury and was replaced by Beuran Hendricks, who won the last of his eight ODI caps in 2021. No replacement has been named for Phehlukwayo.
Updated SA ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.
