Sport / Cricket

Andile Phehlukwayo ruled out of the ODI series against India

Side strain sidelines Proteas all-rounder after he was SA’s top scorer in the opening match

19 December 2023 - 13:42
by Nick Said
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Andile Phehlukwayo. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/ICC via GETTY IMAGES
Andile Phehlukwayo. Picture: ALEX DAVIDSON/ICC via GETTY IMAGES

SA was dealt a blow after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international (ODI) series against India ahead of the second game, which is under way in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in SA’s paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.

Uncapped seamer Ottniel Baartman is also out of the squad with the same injury and was replaced by Beuran Hendricks, who won the last of his eight ODI caps in 2021. No replacement has been named for Phehlukwayo.

Updated SA ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Desiree Ellis wins coach prize at Caf awards
Sport / Soccer
2.
Man City get Copenhagen in Champions League last ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Cheetahs grab a victory over Bok-heavy Sharks in ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Australia eye victory lap against Pakistan to cap ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
One-day format slips into the background of talk ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Getting in the groove early is vital, says Hendricks

Sport / Cricket

Concern about Bavuma and Rabada’s preparation for first India Test

Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ Tristan Stubbs eyes opportunities in T20 clash against India

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.