Man City book their spot in the Club World Cup final

Midfielder Rodri says players are determined to put in the hard work and turn their results around

20 December 2023 - 13:43
by Pearl Josephine Nazare and Martyn Herman
Rodri of Manchester City is challenged by Jose Kante of Urawa Red Diamonds in the Fifa Club World Cup semifinal at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
The Club World Cup has given Manchester City a break from their recent poor form in the Premier League.  Midfielder Rodri says the players are determined to put in the hard work and turn their results around.

City won only one of their most recent six league games, and dropped to fourth, five points behind leaders Arsenal. But the treble winners booked their spot in the Club World Cup final with Tuesday's 3-0 victory over Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.

European champions City, who also won the Uefa Super Cup this year, missed the influence of injured Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne while a foot problem denied them the services of goal machine Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne, who made only one league appearance this season due to a hamstring injury, has returned to training, but Haaland remains out.

The duo will miss Friday's final against Brazilian side Fluminense.

“We have to give our best to try to win everything because it will be history. It would be an amazing run if we end with five titles,” said Rodri.

"[The last few games] left a very bad feeling in the change room for us, so I think it was good for us to stop a little bit and then come here to the [Club] World Cup.

“When you're in that moment you're in this mixture of feeling that you have failed and dropped points. It’s a time when you can't speak much, you have to be quiet, work as hard as you can and results will come.”

City outclassed Red Diamonds at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to set up a Club World Cup final showdown against Brazilian side Fluminense.

European champions City were frustrated by a well-organised Japanese side in the first half but took the lead with an own goal by Marius Hoibraten in stoppage time.

Mateo Kovacic made it 2-0 in the 52nd minute with his first goal since joining City from Chelsea, and Bernardo Silva’s deflected shot a few minutes later meant City could play the rest of the game in cruise control.

Pep Guardiola’s City, which won only three of their previous eight games in all competitions, are looking to become the fourth English club to win the title after Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

They will start as heavy favourites in Friday’s final against Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense, which beat Egypt's Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday.

“The players know how important it is for the club,” said Guardiola, who won the title twice with Barcelona and once with Bayern Munich. “To be in this final, you have to do incredible things like win the Champions League. This may be the only time we play this in our lifetime.

“We will try to win the title. We don't have to complete the circle.”

Reuters

