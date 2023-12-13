Getting in the groove early is vital, says Hendricks

Assessing conditions and setting a platform for the lower order are key components in the arsenal of any opening batsman and will once again be key for the Proteas as they head into the third T20 International against India at the Wanderers on Thursday, says Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks.
Hendricks did exactly that in the team’s five-wicket DLS win over India in the second T20 at St George’s Park on Tuesday.
The opener scored a measured 49 runs from 27 balls to help set the platform for victory in their rain-affected encounter.
Coupled with a valuable 30 off 17 from Aiden Markram, the Proteas ensured an exciting, series-deciding clash when the two meet in Johannesburg from 5pm on Thursday.
Despite the loss of two early wickets, the visitors rallied back as middle-order batter Rinku Singh clubbed an unbeaten 68 while skipper Suryakumar Yadav made 56 to help their side to 180/7 before the heavens opened up with three balls remaining.
With the target revised and the Proteas needing 152 from 15 overs, Hendricks and Markram’s contributions, as well as that of others, helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first match in Durban was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
“I think it’s quite an important role in the team because we have to go out there and assess conditions, how it’s playing and then set the tone from there,” Hendricks said of the opener’s role.
“Our approach is pretty simple, we want to be able to assess conditions fairly quickly, see what the opposition is doing with the ball, make our judgments and play accordingly.
“It is also about setting a base for the middle-order guys to come in and finish things,” he said.
Hendricks has been stuck in a revolving door in the national team, and has been afforded as many opportunities as his talents may warrant.
But he normally displays exactly what he is about when given the chance.
“The big thing for me is to control what I can control and be ready for when the opportunity does come.
“That is my approach and mindset, it is quite simple and I just try to stay as positive as possible for when I do get the chance to be out in the middle,” he said.
Hendricks said the youthful team members bring a new energy to the environment.
With the team adopting an aggressive brand of cricket in the 50-over format, the Lions man said their approach to the shorter format is quite similar in that they are always looking to play positively and take on the opposition bowlers.
“The T20 game as a whole says what we should be doing.
“There have been a lot of chats about how to approach it and the T20 game allows you to play freely and express yourself.
“It is a conversation driven by our coach Rob [Walter] and batting coach JP [Duminy].
“With T20 matches being short [on its own] and then [having a] shortened game as well, it allows for more expressive cricket, so it is a conversation being pushed by the coaching staff. It's up to us as players to execute it,” he said.
