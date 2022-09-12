×

Sport / Cricket

Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup

12 September 2022 - 19:12 NICK SAID
SA coach Mark Boucher during practice at The Oval in London, Britain, September 7 2022. Picture: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS
SA coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue “other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives”, officials said on Monday.

The announcement came hours after SA lost their three-match Test series in England.

Former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 Tests for SA, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year.

“We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in SA cricket as the head coach over the past three years,” Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.

“He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.”

Boucher has generally won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket, though the recent five-day series in England was woeful for the batters with no quick fix to that problem in sight.

The highlight of his tenure to date was a home Test series win over India in January, which has helped SA reach second place in the ICC Test World Championship table.

Captain Rohit plays down India’s poor Asia Cup form ahead of World Cup

Losses to Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left India on the brink of exiting the Asia Cup, but captain Rohit Sharma is not concerned about their form ...
Sport
5 days ago

Bavuma named Proteas captain for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Tristan Stubbs selected for the tournament in Australia after loss of Rassie van der Dussen
Sport
6 days ago

NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket has subjected itself to a profound lack of logic

Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Sport
1 week ago
