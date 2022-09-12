Boucher to quit after T20 World Cup

Market moves have been erratic over the last few weeks amid fears that excessively high interest rates could tip the global economy into a recession
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA's Test and white-ball cricket
SA coach Mark Boucher will leave his post after the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year to pursue “other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives”, officials said on Monday.
The announcement came hours after SA lost their three-match Test series in England.
Former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 Tests for SA, has been in the role since December 2019 and had been contracted until the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup in October next year.
“We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in SA cricket as the head coach over the past three years,” Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.
“He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.”
Boucher has generally won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket, though the recent five-day series in England was woeful for the batters with no quick fix to that problem in sight.
The highlight of his tenure to date was a home Test series win over India in January, which has helped SA reach second place in the ICC Test World Championship table.
