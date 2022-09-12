×

Companies / Property

Fairvest to sell all its office assets — but not to bargain hunters

BL Premium
12 September 2022 - 19:10 Denise Mhlanga

Mid-sized cap Fairvest says it will continue to sell noncore assets and optimise its existing portfolio to reach its objective of becoming a retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit).

In its pre-close presentation for the period ending September 30, the company said the merger with Arrowhead in January was to ultimately create a retail-focused fund servicing the lower LSM and previously underserviced areas...

