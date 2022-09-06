×

Sport / Cricket

Bavuma named Proteas captain for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Tristan Stubbs selected for the tournament in Australia after loss of Rassie van der Dussen

06 September 2022 - 17:40 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Cricket SA has announced a 15-man Proteas squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month to be captained by Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma returns from the elbow injury that kept him out of SA’s tour of England.

The World Cup starts on October 16 and the final takes place in Melbourne on November 13.

The squad was announced by Cricket SA convener of selectors Victor Mpitsang and director of cricket Enoch Nkwe at a media conference at the federation’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

There were no big surprises as players such as all-rounder Tristan Stubbs, who has done exceptionally well in the build-up to the world showpiece, made the team.

Batsman Rassie van der Dussen was omitted due to an injury suffered in the second Test against England in Manchester last week.

“With Rassie I think we are all aware he broke his finger about a week ago in the last Test match. He went for surgery and it will take about six weeks for his recovery,” selection chief Victor Mpitsang said.

“Unfortunately, the injury didn’t come at the right time and that’s why he has been excluded from the squad. The timelines for his recovery were not good for us.”

Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in the T20 series against India from September 28 to October 4, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the three-match 50-over series.

The squad for the series in India, also named on Tuesday, departs on September 23.

SA squad for the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and T20I series against India: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors). Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors) and Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins).

SA ODI squad against India: Temba Bavuma (capt, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans).

