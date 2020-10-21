Sport / Cricket

England cricket tour confirmed

21 October 2020 - 19:31 Tiisetso Malepa
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

Reigning World Cup champions England will tour SA for the second time in 2020 for three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals (ODIs) with no fans at a bio-secure bubble in Cape Town and Paarl in November‚ the two countries confirmed on Wednesday.

Newlands Stadium in Cape Town is expected to host four matches, while the other two are scheduled for Boland Park in Paarl.

Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender thanked the government for approving a touring team from a Covid-19 high-risk country.

England were granted exemptions to enter SA despite the UK being on home affairs’ restricted travel list because of high Covid-19 transmission and infection rates.

The tour hung in the balance for some time and should it not have happened‚ Cricket SA stood to lose nearly R50m in broadcast and sponsorship revenue.

England will arrive in mid-November and start their tour by observing a 10-day quarantine period and share the Vineyard Hotel with the Proteas.

The squad will train at Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches — two T20s and one 50-over game — before the series starts.

Cricket SA said detailed fixtures will be announced later but the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had dates and venues on its website.

The three Twenty20s start on November 27 at Newlands with the second match taking place at Boland Park two days later. Newlands will host the third match on Tuesday, December 1.

The three-match ODI series‚ which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League‚ starts three days later at Newlands on  December 4. The second match will be played at Boland Park on  December 6 while the final game of the tour will take place on  December 9 at Newlands.

While it will be the Proteas’ first outing since March‚ England have already hosted the West Indies‚ Pakistan‚ Ireland and Australia this summer with all the matches played in Manchester and Southampton‚ where the players stayed in on-site hotels.

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Waiting for the lunatic asylum that is Cricket SA’s board to reboot or get the boot

Fans, sponsors, players, broadcasters, the media and even politicians have all lost faith in our cricket leaders
3 hours ago

Victor Mpitsang is new Cricket SA selection convener

The former fast bowler is a safe pair of hands for a crucial role, says Graeme Smith
3 hours ago

Minister’s approval of England tour a huge relief for Cricket SA

Good news for local fans, while the visitors are expected to ease CSA’s financial burden to the tune of nearly R50m
1 day ago

