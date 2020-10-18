Sport / Cricket

Indian Premier League

Virat Kohli praises AB after masterclass

Bangalore captain says the SA batsman is most impactful player in the IPL after hitting an unbeaten 55 off 22 balls

18 October 2020 - 16:52 Sudipto Ganguly
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates, October 12 2020. Picture: RAHUL GULATI/SPORTZPICS/BCCI
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates, October 12 2020. Picture: RAHUL GULATI/SPORTZPICS/BCCI

Mumbai — Virat Kohli labelled AB de Villiers as the “most impactful player” in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the SA batsman’s belligerent half-century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore pull off an unlikely victory against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Kohli had dubbed him “Superman” after De Villiers smashed 73 not out from 33 balls to set up the side’s 82-run romp against Kolkata Knight Riders in an earlier match.

On Saturday the right-handed batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2018, hit an unbeaten 55 off just 22 balls to help his side chase down a 178-run target for a seven-wicket win against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan.

“AB always bats by situation,” Bangalore captain Kohli said during the presentation. “AB is always someone who’s ready to look at the team situation and adapt his game accordingly. We’ve seen him do this time and again.

“In my eyes he’s the most impactful match-winner in the IPL. To be able to chase 50-plus in four overs and to finish off the way he did ... it’s purely because of the presence of that man in the middle we feel like we are never out of the game.”

Few would have put their money on a Bangalore victory when they needed 53 off the last 20 balls. But De Villiers smashed Jaydev Unadkat for three consecutive sixes at the start of the 19th over to bring the equation in their grasp.

“I’m very, very nervous and erratic [in chases] and all sorts of funny stuff [in my head]. I try to hide it,” De Villiers said.

“I get very stressed like any player does before playing. I’m proud of my performances, I want to perform for the team and have any impact in us winning games. I want to show the owners I’m here for a good reason.

“I try to impose myself out there and show that I’m present, show them I’m going to stick to my game plans and if you don’t get me out then I’m going to be a threat.”

Reuters

‘Superman’ AB shows India how to master Cummins

AB de Villiers dealt with Australia’s pace attack by smashing 73 not out from 33 balls
Sport
5 days ago

Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says players’ union

Players say tours are threatened and their livelihoods are at stake if the crisis at Cricket SA is not resolved
Sport
4 days ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hello Cricket SA, this is it, an intervention

The board needs to make way for true cricket lovers who will advance the sport
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gavin Hunt plans to get Khama Billiat up and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Pitso Mosimane’s exit has left PSL weaker, says ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain
Sport / Soccer
4.
Three scenarios for Wimbledon 2021 amid the ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
George Maluleka is going nowhere, says Downs coach
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

‘Superman’ AB shows India how to master Cummins

Sport / Cricket

No crowds, but IPL still expected to create a buzz

Sport / Cricket

England’s Dawid Malan thrives under pressure

Sport / Cricket

Windies praised for exciting victory

Sport / Cricket

Warner warns against sledging Kohli: ‘Don’t poke the bear’

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.