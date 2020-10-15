Sport / Cricket

Race to get cricket tour onto TV

15 October 2020 - 16:10 Tiisetso Malepa
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS
Picture: 123RF/RICHARD THOMAS

After almost nine months of inactivity due to Covid-19‚ millions of cricket-starved fans could be left stranded and unable to watch the Proteas on TV because Cricket SA and the free-to-air SABC have no contract in place.

World Cup winners England are scheduled to arrive in the country in the coming weeks‚ pending government approval‚ for a limited-overs series in November.

But acting Cricket SA CEO Kugandrie Govender assured the public there is no need for concern, saying she is confident the embattled cricket body and the perennially cash-strapped SABC will put pen to paper in time for the England series.

“Negotiations are under way to sign a new contract‚” said Govender. “The public have no reason to be concerned. It is just a matter of us and the SABC signing the documents and we are confident we will do that well in time of the England series.

“Both organisations have rigorous procurement and approval processes and we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

The SABC confirmed there is no contract in place and said negotiations are continuing‚ but did not commit to any time frame.

The England tour will start with 10 days of quarantine for the team at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town from November 17.

Four matches will be played at Newlands Stadium with two games set for Paarl.

But the tour could be in jeopardy after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s warning to Cricket SA to get their house in order. Mthethwa has given the troubled cricket organisation a deadline of October 27 to send written representations on why the government should not intervene in their affairs.

Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says players’ union

Players say tours are threatened and their livelihoods are at stake if the crisis at Cricket SA is not resolved
Sport
1 day ago

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Hello Cricket SA, this is it, an intervention

The board needs to make way for true cricket lovers who will advance the sport
Opinion
2 hours ago

MPs send Williams and Gwaza packing

Acting president and company secretary asked to leave virtual session as they are implicated in report Cricket SA was to present
Sport
2 days ago

‘Superman’ AB shows India how to master Cummins

AB de Villiers dealt with Australia’s pace attack by smashing 73 not out from 33 balls
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Orlando Pirates snap up clever boy Thabang Monare
Sport / Soccer
4.
Championship D-Day looms for Springboks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Zinnbauer tips Chiefs or Sundowns to win PSL title
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.