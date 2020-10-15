After almost nine months of inactivity due to Covid-19‚ millions of cricket-starved fans could be left stranded and unable to watch the Proteas on TV because Cricket SA and the free-to-air SABC have no contract in place.

World Cup winners England are scheduled to arrive in the country in the coming weeks‚ pending government approval‚ for a limited-overs series in November.

But acting Cricket SA CEO Kugandrie Govender assured the public there is no need for concern, saying she is confident the embattled cricket body and the perennially cash-strapped SABC will put pen to paper in time for the England series.

“Negotiations are under way to sign a new contract‚” said Govender. “The public have no reason to be concerned. It is just a matter of us and the SABC signing the documents and we are confident we will do that well in time of the England series.

“Both organisations have rigorous procurement and approval processes and we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”

The SABC confirmed there is no contract in place and said negotiations are continuing‚ but did not commit to any time frame.

The England tour will start with 10 days of quarantine for the team at the Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town from November 17.

Four matches will be played at Newlands Stadium with two games set for Paarl.

But the tour could be in jeopardy after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s warning to Cricket SA to get their house in order. Mthethwa has given the troubled cricket organisation a deadline of October 27 to send written representations on why the government should not intervene in their affairs.