Research suggests that if the national elections result in an ANC-EFF coalition, the EFF is likely to call the shots in terms of its members holding key positions in the economic cluster. To weigh in on this, Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Dirk Kotze.
WATCH: Could the EFF demand key economic ministries in an ANC coalition?
EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say
Zuma’s disciplinary hearing to be held after elections
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to receive report on 30 years of democracy
