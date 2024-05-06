Politics

WATCH: Could the EFF demand key economic ministries in an ANC coalition?

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Dirk Kotze

06 May 2024 - 18:09
EFF president Julius Malema. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Research suggests that if the national elections result in an ANC-EFF coalition, the EFF is likely to call the shots in terms of its members holding key positions in the economic cluster. To weigh in on this, Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Dirk Kotze.

EFF could demand key economic ministries in ANC coalition, researchers say

Oxford Economics sees currency hitting R21.50 if ‘red berets’ join coalition
21 hours ago

Zuma’s disciplinary hearing to be held after elections

Large gatherings outside Luthuli House could attract violent or disruptive behaviour, says Fikile Mbalula
1 day ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to receive report on 30 years of democracy

Power minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is expected to hold a briefing on the Energy Action Plan
1 day ago
