ANALYSIS: The perils of polling
Pre-election surveys aren’t predictions of the outcomes of the polls. But they do offer a snapshot of voter sentiment at a particular moment. Two new polls show some convergence, casting light on potential post-election scenarios
02 May 2024 - 05:00
Voter turnout will be a key factor in the outcome of the election, with modelling from Citibank suggesting the ANC may be headed for a more favourable outcome than expected, winning 45% of the vote or more.
While scepticism has abounded over election data emerging from market research companies in recent months, two new polls show something of a convergence, casting light on more plausible scenarios...
