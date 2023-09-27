Rise Mzansi will be different to what most expect to see in SA politics
Rise Mzansi wants rural households to have access to potable water and for there to be access to mental healthcare facilities
27 September 2023 - 16:43
Delegates attending a national conference of political start-up Rise Mzansi are set to discuss six themes aimed at addressing some of the socioeconomic crises dogging the country, when they meet in October.
SA is faced with unprecedented revenue and spending pressures as the economy falters amid load-shedding, inflation and stagnant growth. The country is also dogged by a high joblessness rate, entrenched poverty, widening inequality, systemic corruption, violent crime and crumbling infrastructure...
